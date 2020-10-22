Robert Neal Villisca, Iowa Oct. 22, 1922 - Oct. 17, 2020 Bob Neal, 97, of Villisca, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Villisca, Iowa. Private Graveside Funeral Services were held .Open visitation was 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment with military rites by the Iowa Honor Guard and American Legion Sergy Post 98 was held at the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Northwest Foundation Larry Neal Memorial Scholarship (Northwest Missouri State University), the Nodaway Saddle Club or to the Maple Grove Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Bob Neal, age 97, of Villisca, Iowa, entered into peace Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Villisca, Iowa. Bob was born October 22, 1922 to Albert and Effie (Sparger) Neal of Montgomery County, Iowa. Bob graduated from Villisca High School in 1939. He married Evelyn Lee on May 23, 1942 in Maryville, Missouri. To this union were born three children, Larry Lee, Janet Kay and Anne Marie. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, son Larry, granddaughter Justine Lee, his parents, two brothers, Dennis and James, five sisters; Luella, Mary, Betty, Ruth and infant Francis. He is survived by daughter Janet (Jim) Beerman of Omaha, NE, Anne Pedersen of Fort Madison, IA and daughter-in-law Connie Neal of Clarinda, IA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Andrea Pedersen, Kevin (Patty) Neal, Nicole (Mike) Shields, Brian Beerman, Lisa (Jon) McMahan and great grandchildren, Ryan Pedersen, Bryce, Cooper, and Kort Neal, Grant and Ava Shields, Connor and Brooke McMahan; sister, Lois Bergren of Red Oak, Iowa. Bob, a World War II veteran, served in the 863rd Engineer Aviation Battalion, U.S. Army, stationed in the South Pacific. Bob received the Taylor County Cattlemen's Association Pioneer Award 2010. For many years he served as Nodaway Township Trustee and Farm Service Agency committee member. Bob and Evelyn were founding members of the Nodaway Saddle Club. Bob's joys in life were his horses, cattle, country dancing, riding in parades, trail riding and socializing with friends and family and eating Evelyn's good cooking. Bob didn't know a stranger and was respected and called a friend by many. Private Covid compliant graveside services for the family will be held at the Villisca Cemetery with military rites. Pastor Marcia Cline will officiate. Open visitation will be held at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa on Monday, October 19th from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Graveside services will be live streamed on the Ritchie website and facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Northwest Foundation Larry Neal Memorial Scholarship (Northwest Missouri State University), Maple Grove Methodist Church or Nodaway Saddle Club
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.