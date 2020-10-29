Marjorie Smith Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 7, 1934 - Oct. 19, 2020 Marjorie Smith, 86, of College Springs, Iowa entered into peace Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Funeral Services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the United Presbyterian Church, College springs, Iowa with Pastor James Crapson officiating. Open visitation was 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs , Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Marjorie Marcene (McKeown) Smith was born on January 7, 1934, in rural Clarinda, Iowa, to Raymond and Pauline (Johnston) McKeown. Though their family moved several times over the years, residing not only in Iowa but also in Texas and Colorado, they returned to the Clarinda area, and Marge always considered herself a Clarinda Cardinal. She was graduated from Clarinda High School in 1952, and she always remained in contact with many of her high school friends, generally meeting monthly to lunch, laugh, and reminisce. She studied at Iowa Western Community College, focusing on courses in shorthand, and worked briefly for a local lawyer before leaving the professional world to marry Kenneth Albert Smith on December 10, 1953. To this union were born six children, seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. They kept her busy and were one of her greatest sources of joy in life. Marge and Kenny made their permanent home in College Springs, Iowa, in the brick house that Kenny built for them with the help of his sons, and she spent many happy hours enjoying her home and backyard full of flowers and wildlife, and her favorite little schnauzer. In addition to her home and family, Marge had a great many other passions and interests in life. A musician at heart, she served as the choir director for the College Springs Presbyterian Church for many, many years, and she delighted in searching for music that was beautiful, encouraging, uplifting, and inspiring. She stated that she never wanted to be the center of attention...except when her choir should watch her for direction. She had a song for every occasion, and she could generally be counted on to share both music and lyrics with her listeners at any time. She also had a strong love for travel, and together she and Kenny made their way around the globe, traveling to Ireland, Italy, Canada, and nearly every state in the United States, but her favorite place to visit was New England, and particularly the coast of Maine. Preceding Marjorie in death were her parents and Kenny, her husband of fifty-six years. Left to cherish Marge's memory are her children; Robin (Kathy) Smith of Iowa City, Peggy Olenius of College Springs, Bryan (Kelly) Smith of Omaha, Danny (Lori) Smith of Shenandoah, Paula Olson of Clarinda, Iowa, and Karen (Steve) Guthrie of Creston, Iowa; grandchildren, Megan Smith, Sam (Sarah) Smith, Lucy (Nate) Swarzentruber, Aubrey (Joe) Green, Dan (Lauren) Olenius, Molly Olenius, Kelly (Tom) Parkin, Mallory Olenius, Brad Smith, Joel (Shawnee) Smith, Amanda (Dusty) Branson, Michael (Jessica) Olson, Scott (Pearl) Olson, Paige (Brian) Machacek, Chase Guthrie, Anne Guthrie, and Peyton Guthrie; and all of her many great-grandchildren will be the receivers of much wonderful advice through the memories of their grandma in the years to come. The most powerful of this advice is her favorite, "Always be kind."
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.