Sally (Reed) Bredensteiner Lincoln, Nebraska Dec. 22, 1945 - Oct. 21, 2020 Sally Sue (Reed) Bredensteiner, 74, of Lincoln, passed away October 21, 2020. She was born December 22, 1945 in Clarinda, IA to Allen and Suan (Shields) Reed. Sally retired from Ameritas where she worked for more than 25 years as an attorney in the Internal Audit and Law Departments. She was a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, receiving both her bachelors and law degrees from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Family members include her daughters Heidi (Karl) Kemmer, Chandler, AZ, Erin (Mark) Davis, Evansville, IN, Wendy (Glenn) Kuzminski, Aurora, CO, and Alisa Bredensteiner, Paso Robles, CA; sons Jeff (Wendy) Bredensteiner, Gretna, and Derek Bredensteiner, Omaha; grandchildren Luke, Meaghan, Abby, Will, Samantha, Sophie, Joe, Mallory, Sydney, Teagan, and Caroline; brothers Mike (Vivian) Reed, Clarinda, IA, and Pat (Joyce) Reed, Silver City, IA; nephews, cousins, and aunt. Preceded in death by her parents. Sally was very proud of and fiercely loved her six children and their families. She also relished time spent with her brothers, their families, her cousins, aunts and uncles. In her free time, Sally enjoyed reading, volunteering, and visiting her children and their families who are scattered across the country. She had an eye for beautiful things and when the weather was warm, she planted roses and lilies and welcomed the birds and neighborhood foxes. In the winter, she made sure her home was warm and cozy with room for all. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the Friendship Home, PO Box 85358, Lincoln, NE 68501 (friendshiphome.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.