Vera Steeve Clarinda, Iowa Oct. 29, 1931 - Nov. 4, 2020 Vera Steeve, 89, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Eihler Place. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church. Visitation was held Friday at the Ritchie Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Interment was at the Summit Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church or to the Clarinda Lutheran School. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Vera Elaine Steeve was born October 29, 1931 at the family farm rural Page County, Iowa near Yorktown, Iowa to John Eilers and Lena (Gadke) Eilers. She and her twin sister were the youngest of four children. Vera was baptized November 15, 1931and confirmed April 14, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown, Iowa. She graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1950 and graduated from Clarinda Junior College in 1952 with a teaching certificate. She taught for one year at Council Bluffs prior to her marriage on February 7, 1954 to Donald Steeve. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown, Iowa. Don and Vera farmed the family farm for more than 60 years. Vera worked at Citizen's State Bank (now Bank Iowa) close to 30 years. Following her retirement, she especially enjoyed gardening and had an extensive and beautiful flower garden. Don and Vera enjoyed square dancing and traveling on their own and also with tour groups and spent several winters in Florida. They built their new home in 1986 and enjoyed living there until they moved to the Eiler Place in December 2014. Preceding Vera in death were her parents; husband, Don Steeve (04/27/2018); brothers, Earl Eilers (1936) and Maurice Eilers and wife Mahree; sister, Faith Wagoner and husband Leonard; nephew, Kevin Thompson. Left to cherish her memory are her twin sister, Verna Nothwehr and husband Bernard of Clarinda, Iowa; brother-in-law, Bernard Steeve and wife Sandra of Colorado Springs, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Ruth Thompson and husband Russell of Columbia, Missouri and Lenora Hubbard of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces, nephews, Marsha McKinley and husband Brian of Denver, Colorado, Alan Nothwehr and wife Ellen of Clarinda, Iowa, Steven Nothwehr and wife Ann of Dickerson, Maryland, Marilyn Schlinquer and husband Bernard of Tosny, France, Mark and James Eilers, Diane Snodgrass, Darrell Wagoner and wife Bernie, Paul Wagoner and wife Kathy, Keith Wagoner and wife Jean, Carol Davison and husband Curtis all of Clarinda, Iowa; cousin, Janet Hill of Clarinda, Iowa and many friends. May she be at peace in God's loving care.
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.