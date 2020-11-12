Victor Herzberg Villisca, Iowa Dec. 12, 1929 - Nov. 3, 2020 Victor Ulysses Amos Herzberg was born December 12, 1929, in Jackson Township, Page County, Iowa, son of Harry Henry Hermon Herzberg and Nellie Emilie Anna (Wehmiller) Herzberg. Victor Herzberg passed peacefully on November 3, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Victor attended Jackson country school and Immanuel Lutheran School. He served in Korea 1951-53 as an Army Corporal in an anti-aircraft unit. Victor met his future wife at a church function at Porter's Lake Skating Rink near Shenandoah, Iowa. He married Deloris Jean Schroeder on February 5, 1957, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Villisca. To this union, four children were born: James (Jan) Herzberg, Karen (Keith) Klocke, Brian (Brenda) Herzberg, and Craig (Martha) Herzberg, all of Villisca. Victor and Jean lived most of their lives on the farm west of Villisca. He had a strong faith and was very active in the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The Victor Herzberg family was chosen by WOW-TV's Farm Family of the Week June 27, 1975. He was awarded the Montgomery County Soil & Water Conservation District's Conservation Farm in 2011. He served on Southwest Iowa Mutual Association board and local Co-op board for many years in addition to other boards throughout his lifetime. Preceding him in death was his wife Deloris, his parents, sisters Marian Herzberg and Ruth Eitzen, brothers Vernon Herzberg and Oliver Herzberg, 6 brothers-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law. Survivors include a very special friend Caroline Jackson, children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Darrel (Mavis) Herzberg, Willard (Kay) Herzberg, Ardith Sunderman, Gerald (Judy) Herzberg; sister-in-law Mary Jo Herzberg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Delbert and Judy Schroeder; many other family members and friends.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.