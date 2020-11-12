Jean Bordner Clarinda, Iowa Sept. 2, 1926 - Oct. 27, 2020 Jean Bordner, 94, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Clarinda Regional Health Center. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Lied Public Library. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Jean Bordner died suddenly on October 27, 2020. She was upset that she couldn't finish her lunch before taking the ambulance to the hospital where she died of heart failure. Martha Jean Davidson Bordner was born on September 2, 1926 to Thelma (Cheese) and Harold Davidson in Clarinda, Iowa in the midst of a heavy rainstorm. She attended Clarinda schools and graduated in 1944. After graduation she attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri for one year and transferred to the University of Iowa her sophomore year. In December 1947, she married Robert Bordner and they graduated together in 1948. After graduation, they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. They had two children Mary Kathryn and Robert David. In 1959 the family moved to Clarinda. Jean was widowed in 1961 when Bob died suddenly. She raised her children and worked at various jobs; most notably for Ken Jensen M.D. and the Lied Public Library. She also was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, PEO Chapter AE, several bridge clubs and was the sponsor of Clarinda's Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She received honors from the Presbytery and also was recognized by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. The last few years she made her home at the Eiler Place where she enjoyed the company of many wonderful new and old friends and caretakers. Jean was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her mother in law, Frances (Comfort) Bordner and her sister in law and brother in law Jean (Red) Braley; her nephew in law Stuart Schiela and her infant granddaughter Anne Kathryn Barker. She is survived by her children Mary Kay (Ron) Barker and Bob (Lilibeth) Bordner; her grandchildren Brett (Shannon) Barker and Erin (Keola-Nui) Buchan, Robert M. Border, James Bordner and Katrina Beals; five great granddaughters Gianna Barker, Alessandra Barker, Keikiokalani Buchan, Makahinu Buchan and Hanohano Buchan; her brother and sister in law Richard G. and Jolly Ann Davidson; her nieces and nephew Julie Webb (Ron), Nancy Schiela and Richard H. Davidson (Jayne); her great nieces and nephews Will Webb, Kristin Schiela Philip (David) and Jack, Madalyn and Grace Davidson; great grand-niece Taylor Webb. Jean was known as a loving and caring person. Her presence was truly a blessing to her family and her many loyal and supportive friends. She held each person close to her heart and appreciated their individuality. The family has elected to have her burial at a later date. Memorials may be sent in her name to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Lied Public Library (Clarinda, Iowa)
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.