LaDonna Cabbage New Market, Iowa Sept. 5, 1936 - Nov 19, 2020 LaDonna Cabbage, 84, of New Market, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her residence in New Market. Funeral Services were held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation was 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment was held at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the New Market Church of Christ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. LaDonna Mae Cabbage was born September 5, 1936 in Clarinda, Iowa to Leslie George Pratt and Ina Pearl (Jackson) Pratt. She suddenly passed away in her home November 19, 2020. LaDonna grew up on a farm, first living southeast of Clarinda, then moved to east of New Market, then the family moved south of New Market by Siam. She was the fifth of 6 children. She attended the Siam Elementary School and New Market High School where she graduated in 1954. On May 22, 1954, LaDonna, married Thaine Mason Cabbage, they had four children, Gail, Steve, Kevin, Rick, to bless this union. LaDonna and Thaine parted ways in 1990. LaDonna loved her family and got together with them every chance available. She was a homemaker for several years, seeing to their needs and following the kids in their various activities and sports. She was a terrific cook, family favorites were her potato salad, apple dumplings, cinnamon rolls, ham salad and dinner rolls. The family loved their Christmas' and the July 4th celebration as many of the family watched the fireworks from her acreage in New Market. Prior to grandkids, she prepared Sunday night dinner for the family. The family enjoyed trips to horse pulling events. She tells of frying a pan of fried chicken the morning before heading to the Iowa State Fair to camp and participate in the horse pulls. LaDonna had various jobs, Avon Sales Representative, New Market Grocery Store, in-home care for an elderly couple, Bordeaux, and in 1988 she started at NSK/AKS in the shipping room where she retired. LaDonna had a great love for her community. She belonged to the New Market Church of Christ and has been active in the Loyal Sisters serving others, her church family, but most importantly her Lord and Savior. She was a charter member of the Women Who Care, who are most famous for their July 4th breakfasts! This group of ladies also gave generously of their time to bring beauty to New Market by planting flowers along Main Street and financially supporting various needs within New Market. LaDonna served on the New Market 4th of July Celebration Committee, served on the Low Rent Housing Board, and volunteered for Southwest Iowa Families Nest Program, and enjoyed the card and domino clubs. LaDonna enjoyed reading, flower gardening and antiquing and visiting with her many friends. Preceding LaDonna in death were her parents, Leslie Pratt and Ina Pearl (Jackson) Pratt, her daughter Gail (Cabbage) Eitzen, her daughter in love, Shelly (Scroggs) Cabbage, siblings, LaMeade (Pratt) Carmichael, Robert Pratt, Bill Pratt, and Dale Pratt. Left to cherish her memory are her children Steve Cabbage and wife Renay of New Market, Kevin Cabbage of Stanton, and Rick Cabbage and wife Jolene of New Market, Son in love, Gerald Eitzen of Clarinda, sister, Mary Hargis and husband Don of New Market, 11 grandchildren, Brynn (Eitzen) Rodgers and husband Wes, Jenna (Eitzen) Marion and husband John, Kara (Eitzen) Pick and husband Matt, Jason Cabbage and wife Megan, Brett Cabbage, Madison Cabbage, Ashley Cabbage and friend Adam, Alex Cabbage and friend Lauren, Alicia (Cabbage) Lynn and husband Josh, Nathan Cabbage, and Jacob Cabbage and friend Rachel and 11 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.