Herb Behrhorst Yorktown, Iowa Mar. 23, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020 Herb Behrhorst, 91, of rural Yorktown, Iowa entered into peace Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence rural Yorktown, Iowa. Graveside Funeral Services were held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Polsley Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa. Visitation was 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Polsley Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Herbert Henry Behrhorst was born March 23, 1929 at the family home rural Yorktown, Iowa to Henry Behrhorst and Emma (Ponic) Behrhorst. At the age of one year, Herb's family moved to his present house where he lived for ninety years. When Herb was eighteen months old, his mother died and he was taken care of by close friends and grandparents until his father married Emma Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown, Iowa where he remained a life long member. Herb attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Yorktown. Herb and Alice Werts were united in marriage at the Behrhorst farm on October 30, 1949. They were blessed with five children, Karen, Dennis, Rodney, Michael and Kevin. Herb was a lifelong farmer, starting this occupation with his father in his early years. He also had the occupation of grave digger which he also started with his father and passed on to his son. Herb dug graves for over thirty eight years. He started digging graves by hand as his father did and bought his first grave digging machine in the seventies. Herb enjoyed people and developed many long lasting friendships. Herb was very busy with his farming and grave digging and did not have many outside interests but he did love to roller skate at Porter's Lake which is where he met his future bride. Alice and Herb enjoyed spending time playing cards with family, friends and neighbors. Herb loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with family. Herb was preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Emma (Schmidt) Behrhorst; wife, Alice Behrhorst; son, Michael Behrhorst; daughter-in-law, Betty Behrhorst; son-in-law, Bob Gerdts; brother, Wayne Behrhorst and wife Gertrude; brother-in-law, Alfred Wehrend. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen Gerdts of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dennis Behrhorst and Jan of Russell, Iowa, Rodney Behrhorst and wife Pat of Coin, Iowa, Kevin Behrhorst and wife Kristi of Clarinda, Iowa; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sister, Clara Wehrend of Alton, Illinois; nieces; nephews and many friends.
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.