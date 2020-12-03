Marie Babcock Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 26, 1921 - Nov. 25, 2020 Marie Babcock, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Funeral Services were held 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Dan Wiebesiek officiating. Visitation was 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment was held in the Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Rozella Marie (Eighmy) Babcock was born in Taylor County, Iowa to Gayol and Letha (Perkins) Eighmy November 26, 1921. She attended many different country schools in Taylor County and in Kansas. She graduated from Bedford high School in 1941. She stayed with her grandmother Perkins the last two years as her family had moved to rural Gravity. Marie worked as a waitress and later at Cudahay. Later, she worked as a telephone operator in Clarinda riding the Continental Trailways bus from Clarinda to Bedford when she went home for a visit. Marie met her husband to be at that time, probably at a dance which was very popular at that time and later. She married Robert Babcock February 27, 1949. He was working for Iowa Power and Light but gave that up to start farming south of Bedford. Their daughter Carolyn was born in 1951 in Maryville, Missouri. They moved to a farm west of Gravity. Their son, Hugh was born in 1953. Marie was a Gold Star member of the the order of the Eastern Star holding many offices. Marie started working at Lisle Corporation to supplement their income as many wives did. They then bought the Babcock home place at Ladoga. Robert built a new home on the property and was working on it when he became a victim of cancer and died in 1976. Marie continued to work at Lisle Corporation until she retired. Marie and a dear friend were able to travel to many places over the years. She also had brought her daughter home on week ends and special occasions. Marie moved to New Market in 1992 and lived there until 2016 when she moved to the Eiler Place and then to Goldenrod Manor. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Carolyn; parents; in-laws, Hugh and Grace Babcock; sister and husband, Mildred and Chester Goslin; brother and wife, Earl and Mary Eighmy; brother and wife Ivan and Dorothy Eighmy; brother-in-law, Bill (Grace) Babcock; sisters, Dora (Oliver) Lock and Agnes (Leland) Radke; brother-in-law, Herby DeBolt. Marie is survived by her son, Hugh Babcock and wife Sara of Waterloo, Iowa; grandson, Robert Babcock and fiancé, Heather Nelson of Waterloo; granddaughter, Heather Weber and husband Brian of San Angelo and great granddaughter, Felicity Dawn Weber; a sister, Lorraine DeBolt of Clarinda, Iowa; nieces; nephews and many friends. Our family will cherish Marie's memory. May she be a peace in God's loving care.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.