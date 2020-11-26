Andrew Boysen Clarinda, Iowa May 11, 1980 - Nov. 11, 2020 Andrew Boysen, 40, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence in Clarinda. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Andrew Joseph Boysen was born May 11, 1980 in Creston, Iowa. He was the son of Paul and Kathy Boysen. Andrew grew up in Creston where he attended elementary school and graduated from Creston High School with the Class of 1999. After high school, Andrew attended Drake University. Andrew joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity as a freshman at Drake University. He was elected to several leadership roles including president of the chapter his senior year. Andrew remained a good friend and brother after college, even as his life took him across the United States and overseas. He maintained many close relationships with his brothers, and the passage of time did not dim Andrew's genuine interest in their lives and wellbeing. Andrew was devoted to the high ideals of the White Cross the Sigma Chi wears. He knew that fraternalism stands finally for better citizenship, for a more noble civilization, and for the higher ideals of life in its service to man and reverence to God. Andrew graduated from Drake University in May of 2003 with a degree in broadcast journalism and political science. After Drake University, Andrew attended the Mississippi College School of Law in Jackson, Mississippi in2004-2007. Andrew was the Chair of the Moot Court Board and a tremendous advocate. He was very successful in the many moot court competitions on the regional and national level. Andrew graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law in May of 2007 and was admitted to the Mississippi Bar in July of 2007. While in law school, Andrew took an interest and was encouraged to join the United States Army Judge Advocate Officer Program. Andrew interviewed and joined the United States Army JAG Corp Unit in July, 2008. Andrew attended basic officer training at Ft. Lee, Virginia, the Army Law School in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Basic Officer Leader Course at Ft. Benning, Georgia where he was the Distinguished Honor Graduate. Andrew's first duty assignment was at Ft. Hood where he served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas serving Ft. Hood. Andrew deployed to Iraq with III Corp in February 2010 He served as acting Chief, Detainee Operations where he supervised the repatriating over 3500 Sunni Muslim detainees back to the new Shia-controllled Iraqi government. He received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his leadership. Andrew returned to the United States in 2011 and transferred to Scott Air Force Base to serve as a Human Resource Attorney with the Army Logistical Command. Andrew left active duty in April of 2013 to begin a Doctorate in History at St. Louis. Andrew was not able to complete the doctorate program due to his battle with PTSD but did complete a Masters in History. Andrew joined the Army Reserves in early 2015. He served with 154th Legal Operations Group based in Alexandria, Virginia. He was a Senior Defense Counsel and traveled extensively throughout the eastern United States representing service members. Andrew was honorably discharged due to health reasons with the rank of Major in March of 2019. Andrew married Krista Varble in August of 2007. They had no children and later divorced. Andrew was a fun, energetic, easy going, and happy person. There wasn't a person he met that he didn't develop a lifelong friendship with. Andrew made a lasting impression on the people he met as he traveled the world. He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him. Andrew was preceded in death by his grandmother Julia Boysen, grandmother Margaret Morford, grandfather Paul Boysen, grandfather Courtney Morford, and his dog Lucy. Andrew is survived by his parents Paul and Kathy Boysen of Clarinda, IA, his sister Courtney (husband Matt ) Madison of Clarinda, IA, his niece Taylor Rasmussen of Clarinda, IA, his aunt Elizabeth Koch (husband Ken) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, his aunt Barb (husband Keith) of Janesville, IA, and his aunt Margaret (husband Dennis) of Cedar Falls, IA. Andrew died unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2020.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.