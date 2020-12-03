Anita Mead Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 23, 1931 - Nov. 21, 2020 Anita Mead, 88, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Anita Joan Mead was born November 23, 1931 at the farm south of Brewster, Nebraska to Lyle Stanley Ferguson and Nellie Laora (Lyon) Ferguson. She attended rural school until the 8th grade and graduated from Brewster High School in 1949 with only 9 students in her class. She graduated in 1952 from Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings, Nebraska. She married Ralph Mead in 1954 and they moved to Maryville, Missouri where their oldest son Dennis was born. After her husband received his teaching degree they moved to Orleans, Nebraska. Anita worked at the hospital in Alma, Nebraska where their second son Thomas was born. Anita then moved to Cumberland, Iowa where her husband taught at C&M Community High School. Anita worked at the Corning, Iowa hospital until 1966, then was the C&M Community School nurse for 12 years. She went back working at the Corning hospital in 1978. She worked many years on the 3-11 shift and also worked in Surgery part time. She enjoyed her many years working in the hospital and made many friends amongst her patients, co-workers and doctors. Anita loved her family and her 3 dachshunds. She moved to Clarinda, Iowa in 2009 to be closer to family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her great delight. She liked to visit with her several good friends and enjoyed going to the horse races in Omaha. She especially liked visiting the Winery in Corning to meet up with the girls from Surgery, dear friends to her. Preceding Anita in death were her brothers Stanley, Ranald, Forrest and sisters Anona, Aurel, Aileen, husband Ralph Mead, son Dennis Mead, and grandson Keanne Mead. Left to cherish her memory are her son Thomas Mead of Clarinda, grandchildren Kelsey Mead (Dakin Wilcoxson) & Kenzie Mead (Isaiah Dau) of Clarinda, great grandchildren Nash Wilcoxson, Brinley Wilcoxson, Berkley Wilcoxson of Clarinda.
