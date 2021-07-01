Barbar Friend 1951-2021 Barbara Joanne (Shum)Friend (70 years of age), passed away on Saturday, May 29th at 1:30am; in her homeSurrounded by her husband (Ivan Friend);Son (Jason Friend) and Daughter (Nicole Atwood) along with her granddaughter (Leilani Crow) and friends. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ivan Friend; Son, Jason Friend; Daughter, Nicole Atwood; four grandsons (Austin; Matthew; Joshua; and Jack) and her granddaughter (Leilani Crow). She was daughter to Harry and Clarice Shum of Clarinda with her siblings of Larry Shum; David Shum; Russell Shum; Patricia Shum; and Pamela Woodruff. Barbara graduated from Clarinda High in 1969, moved to Omaha and worked in the Medical field where she met her future husband, Ivan, who was in the Air Force. Their assignments moved them to Hawaii; Germany (twice); California; two assignments in Omaha and the final assignment in San Antonio, Texas, where they retired. She attained her Associates Degree in Office Management. The last assignment in Germany, as the Commanders' wifeshe was affectionately referred to as"Mom". She had a full and wonderful lifewith friends and family all over the states. She was loved dearly and will be sorely missed.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.