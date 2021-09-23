Betty Jo Maley 1928-2021 Betty Jo Maley, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Azria Care, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral services will be held day, , 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with officiating. Visitation will be held day, , 2021, p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Betty Jo Adams was born October 8, 1928 on a farm in Taylor County, Iowa to Claude (Babe) Adams and Gladys (Rankin) Adams. She spent the majority of her life in Page County, Iowa. She graduated from Clarinda High School and went on to graduate from Thompsons School of Cosmetology in 1948. Betty Jo was united in marriage July 18, 1948 to Eugene Maley in Bentonville, Arkansas. They were blessed with one son, James Eugene Maley. Betty Jo had a beauty shop in her home and worked as a cosmetologist for forty years. She received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree and worked at the Clarinda Mental Health Institute for twenty five years. Upon her retirement, Betty Jo spent her summers on a mountain top north of Florissant, Colorado. Betty Jo loved spending time in the mountains and traveling. She had many nice trips traveling with her mother as long as possible and in the later years with her traveling companion, Richardine Jackson. Betty Jo also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and all kinds of hand crafts. Preceding Betty Jo in death were her parents, Babe and Gladys Adams; two year old brother, Bobby Don Adams; son, James E. Maley; husband, Gene Maley. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Maggie Eighmy of New Market, Iowa; friends, Richardine Jackson of Polk city, Iowa and Dean Jackson (Alexas) of Wright City, Missouri; cousins and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.