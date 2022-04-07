Beverly Ann Telschow 1949-2022 Beverly Ann Telschow, age 72, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Beverly was born March 25, 1949, in Red Oak, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Odette (Bruce) Telschow. Bev attended Strahan High School through the eighth grade when her family moved to Red Oak. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1967. Bev attended Peru State College in Nebraska. After graduation, she worked in Valentine, Nebraska, for the Department of Human Services for several years, then moved to Clarinda, Iowa, where she worked for the Department of Human Services until retirement. Bev then moved to Red Oak, Iowa, to be near her mother. She enjoyed reading and watching and recording movies for her nieces and nephews. Bev also loved the outdoors and traveling. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Rodney Telschow. Survivors include her sisters: Sandy Johnson and husband Dale of Villisca, Iowa and Cindy McAllister and husband Mike of Altoona, IA; brothers: Paul Laverty and wife Kelley of Perry, IA and Bob Telschow and wife Charlene of Red Oak, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Sidney, Iowa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.