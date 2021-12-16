Billy Williams 1978-2021 Billy James Williams, 43, of Bedford, IA, passed away on November 20, 2021. He was born in Shenandoah, IA on January 27, 1978. Billy attended elementary school in Clearmont, MO before moving to Clarinda and graduating from Clarinda High School in 1996. He married Cindy Crawford November 5, 2004, and were blessed with 17 years of marriage. During Billy's high school years, he was active in football and track; qualifying for state and the Drake Relays multiple years and even set a few school records. He was active with the school newspaper drawing comics and even spray painted the cardinal on the football field. He also participated in art shows. This is where he also met Cindy in 1992. During their first interaction, it truly was love at first sight, with Billy telling her he knew he was going to marry her someday. Before Billy graduated high school, he was asked by Bob Hickman if he wanted a part-time job working at F.C. Grace. This not only turned into a full-time job, but he also became a caregiver to Bob throughout the years when his wife was traveling. Billy remained a full-time sales person throughout the sale to HineLine. Billy and Cindy were blessed with William Sylvester in 2001, Sara in 2008, adopted Payton in 2004, and welcomed in nephew Spencer into their lives. In 2010, Cindy's mother, Linda, moved in with them and remained in the home until her passing a week before Billy on November 13, 2021. Billy and Linda formed a great bond and relationship over the years. Billy would do anything to get her to laugh. In 2012, Billy reunited with his biological father, Steve Hanig, and his siblings Stephanie, Samantha, and Caleb. Billy continued to build a relationship with Steve until his passing February 8, 2021. For the last 15 years, Billy has been a loyal employee to Norm at S&S in Clarinda, helping most of you who are reading this today. Billy was so great at his job that he probably knew what you needed based on the look you had when you walked in the door. Billy had the opportunity to travel for S&S to conventions; with his favorite being Las Vegas. It happened to be the same week as a Comic-con convention. Billy's unique sense of humor and big personality were often the highlight of many family gatherings. He had no care about what you thought of him, he did what made him happy. He was also known to never show emotion, we jokingly refer to as R.M.F., resting mellow face. Billy and Cindy enjoyed anniversary dates to the movies and Applebee's. During Billy's downtime, a few of his passions were spending time grilling, attending movies, watching WWE, playing video games, reading and collecting comic books, and anything Marvel. Celebration of Life Funeral Services for Billy Williams will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11 AM at Cummings Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 9:30 until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to be established. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.