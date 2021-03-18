I am sorry to hear this news about Bob. I'm also apologize that I didn't notice this until now and that my condolences are so late. I worked with Bob in drafting at Eveready for a number of years between 1980 and 1992. About 4 of those years were with Bob every day and the rest we on occasion when I was covering for him for various reasons. He had a great sense of humor! He was a great mentor for someone new to the world of work; as I was. I had visited him in Clarinda once while on a trip on my Harley. He had hardly changed. I'm sad to know he is no longer with us and will miss knowing I might run into him while in Clarinda. Prayers to you, your family and Bob. He was a good man. I think of him often and will NEVER forget him.

Greg Chambers Friend February 6, 2022