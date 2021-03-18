Bobby Burham Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 11, 1932 - Mar. 4, 2021 Private funeral services for Bobby Burham, age 89, of Clarinda, Iowa, who passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Azria Health Clarinda were held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Marcia Cline officiating. Military rites were given at the funeral home by American Legion Post 98 following the service. Open visitation was held 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at Green Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Bobby Dean Burham was born January 11, 1932 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Donald Clark Burham and Lola (Lewis) Burham. He grew up in Southwest Iowa, attending school in Shenandoah through Kindergarten and First grade through Ninth grade in Clarinda and graduated from Bedford High School. Bobby was an excellent athlete and excelled in basketball. He earned a basketball scholarship to Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa. He was the first male in Iowa to obtain a basketball scholarship in 1949. In January 1951, Bobby entered the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, Bobby took medical training at Fort San Houston and served in Korea for a year as a flight surgeon assistant and at Wright Patterson air base as a surgical technician. He was honorably discharged December 6, 1954 as Staff Sergeant. In 2013, he was honored to be a member of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Following his service, Bobby attended Clarinda Community College and received his Associates Degree. Bobby and Anna Lou Smith were united in marriage December 30, 1956. They were blessed with three children, Bill, Bobbie and Debra. They made their home in Stanton, Iowa while Bobby worked as a draftsman for Eveready Union Carbide Company in Red Oak, Iowa where he worked for over 38 years. Following his retirement, they moved to Kansas City to be near family. Anna Lou passed away in 2002. Bobby and Barbara Reese were united in marriage in 2003 and made their home in Clarinda where Bobby was active in the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis, American Legion and doing volunteer work. He was a huge sports fan including Bearcat Football, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals. He was also a huge fan of "Les Miserable's" and watched numerous performances. Bobby enjoyed walking at the Lied Center and he was proud of his high mileage which is recognized with a plaque and he enjoyed visiting with other walkers. Bobby was kind, gentle, had a great sense of humor. His family was most important to him and he always put them first. Preceding Bobby in death were his parents, Donald (Red) and Lola Burham; wife, Anna Lou Burham; son, Bill Burham; sister, Norma Goudie and brother, George Burham. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Reese of Clarinda, Iowa; daughters, Bobbie Burham of Olathe, Kansas and Debra Steiner (Pete) of Dennis, Massachusetts; Barb's children, Risa Sederburg (Randy) of Villisca, Iowa and Randy Reese (Trinity) of Belton, Missouri; grandchildren, Dave (Pamela) Burham, Peter Michael (Melanie) Steiner III, Jeffery Dean Steiner, Jason (Megan) Cabbage, Brett Cabbage, Justin Sederburg; great grandchildren, Reese and Ellie Ann Cabbage; sister-in-law, Phyllis Combs of Clarinda, Iowa; other relatives and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.