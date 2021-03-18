Candace D. Klaasmeyer Sun City, Arizona Oct. 8, 1950 - Mar. 3, 2021 Candace D. Klaasmeyer, the daughter of Marilyn June (Munsinger) and Dayre Marion Williams, was born October 8, 1950 at Council Bluffs, Iowa. She died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Banner Del Webb Hospital in Sun City, Arizona. Candace grew up in Clarinda, Iowa and graduated from Clarinda High School in May of 1968. She went on to earn an Associates Degree from Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda in 1970. Candace spent a summer in Superior as the swimming pool manager and met and married the love of her life, Al Klaasmeyer, on June 6, 1971 at the Presbyterian Church in Superior, Nebraska. Along with this marriage to Al came a son, Matthew Alan. Daughter Molly Lynn was born April 25, 1972. Candace worked as a dental assistant in Hastings, Nebraska for Dr. George Landgren; in York, Nebraska for Dr. Scott Wieting; and in Lincoln, Nebraska for Dr. Paula Harre Orthodontics. Candace was then employed as the executive secretary for the Director of Nursing in the ER Department at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln. She retired April 1, 2016. Al and Candace moved to Sun City West, Arizona in August 2017 to enjoy their retirement. Candace loved her family: husband Al, daughter and son-in-law, and grandsons; Sun City West Clay Club at which she served as secretary and second vice president; crafting of all sorts including stained glass work, sewing, quilting and cooking which she lovingly shared with all her nieces and nephews; celebrating Easter with her entire family; rides in her and Al's Corvette; and golf (which she wasn't very good at). Things she didn't like included cranky people and coyotes eating her Gamble Quail chicks. Candace will be remembered for her warm and quick smile ready for everyone. Her home and heart were open to everyone she knew. Her endearing spirit and love will be cherished and held forever in the hearts of everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her father Dayre M. Williams Sr; son Matthew Alan Klaasmeyer; and in-laws Kurt and Ella Klaasmeyer. Survivors include her husband Al Klaasmeyer of Sun City West, Arizona; daughter Molly Quick and husband Brian of Benedict, Nebraska; grandsons Jarrett and Andrew Quick of Benedict, Nebraska; mother Marilyn Williams of Superior, Nebraska; brother Dayre Williams and wife Lu of Red Cloud, Nebraska; brother David Williams and wife Kim of Superior, Nebraska; brother-in-law Ken Klaasmeyer and wife Linda of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sister-in-law Andrea Zuniga of New Mexico; her nieces and nephews (each one was told they were her favorite one); other relatives; and her many, many friends. Funeral services were Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, Nebraska. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery in York, Nebraska with Fred Meyers officiating the services. The Metz Mortuary of York, Nebraska was in charge of arrangements. Please memorials in lieu of flowers. Memorials will be directed to the Sun City West Clay Club.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.