Coral Angeline 1935-2021 Coral Angeline Vondrasek of Oakley, Michigan, formerly of Yorktown, Iowa, age 86, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Hospice House of Shiawassee County in Owosso, Michigan. Coral was born June 28, 1935 in Yorktown, Iowa. After graduating from high school and nursing school, she joined the United States navy and earned the rank of Lieutenant. While stationed in the Philippine Islands, Coral met and eventually married Edward Vondrasek. After being Honorably Discharged and returning home, Coral worked at Owosso Memorial Hospital as a RN for thirty years. Coral and Ed resided in Oakley, Michigan where they raised their four daughters. Coral is survived by her children, Victoria (Matt) Eberly, Michelle Vondrasek, Ami (Phillip) Granata and Sara Vondrasek; grandchildren, Richard, Arielle, Luci, Sam, Grace, Anissa and Ahja; sister, Beverly Fuller; brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Jane Vondrasek, Anna Wells, Patricia Jones and Jane Vondrasek; and many nieces and nephews. Coral was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; infant daughter, Janet; her parents, Finley and Lucille Snodgrass; brother, Kenneth; brothers-in-law, Lyle "Babe" Fuller, Robert Jones, and Don Vondrasek; sister-in-law, Diane Snodgrass; and mother-in-law, Anna Vondrasek.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.