Carol Maxine (Muller) Werth Omaha, Nebraska Feb. 21, 1942 - Nov. 25, 2020 Carol Maxine (Muller) Werth, 78, was welcomed home to heaven on 11/25/2020. She was born on February 21, 1942 in Shenandoah, IA to Walter and Elsie Muller. Carol and her siblings were raised on the family farm outside of Yorktown, IA. She attended a one room schoolhouse in Yorktown during her elementary years and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1960. Her love of children led her to Concordia College where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. Her first teaching job was in North Tonawanda, NY. It was here that she met her future husband David Werth. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, IA on July 15, 1967. Two children were born during their time in North Tonawanda, a daughter, DeAnn and a son, Mark. The family moved to Omaha in 1970. Carol taught preschool at St. Paul Lutheran in Omaha until the family moved to Clarinda, IA in 1982. While living in Clarinda, Carol started a preschool program at St. John's Lutheran Church. Dave and Carol returned to Omaha in 1988 where she taught for a few more years before retiring. Faith, family, friends. Anyone who knew Carol knew her love for Jesus. Her greatest wish was for all people to know Jesus and the salvation that comes to those who believe. Carol lived her life with her eyes on the Lord. Isaiah 40:31 was a favorite and often quoted verse, "But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will will walk and not faint." Time spent with family always put a smile on Carol's face. Holiday gatherings weren't the same without a game of Apples to Apples, UNO Attack or spoons (for some reason she always ended up with more than 4 cards in her hand). She was a friend to all and would talk to anyone, always making them feel welcome. She loved flowers (lilacs and irises being her favorite), reading, and watching baseball and hockey on TV (especially if it was the Yankees or the Penguins). Carol is survived by her children DeAnn Karg (Scott), Mark Werth (Angie), grandchildren Austin, Kourtney, and Karissa, sister Delores Kriegler (Chuck), brother in law's, sister in law's, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding her in death were her husband David Werth, brother Lloyd Muller, parents Walter and Elsie Muller. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2463 State Hwy 2, Clarinda, IA 51632. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church 4040 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE 68164 or to Noah's Ark Preschool, 301 N. 13th St., Clarinda, IA 51632.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.