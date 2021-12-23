Caroll Crowdy 1953-2021 Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Crowdy, age 68, of Arvada, Colorado, formerly of Corning, who passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda. Visitation will be Saturday morning at the Ritchie Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 9:00 AM until service time. Interment will be held in the Memory Cemetery in New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuenralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Heaven gained an angel, Caroll Gene Crowdy and he earned his wings on December 1, 2021, in Arvada, Colorado. Caroll Gene Crowdy was born March 13, 1953, in Corning, Iowa the son of George Crowdy and Mary (Hall) Crowdy. He grew up in Corning and other communities throughout Iowa. On May 16, 1971, he was united in marriage to Michele Suzette Russell in Perry, Iowa. The couple made their home in Woodward, Iowa and were blessed with three children, two daughters, Kimberly and Carey and one son, Jason. Caroll worked in the heavy equipment industry. In the early1980's the family moved to Boone where Caroll worked for the county landfill. In the late 1980's, he moved to Colorado where he continued to work in the heavy equipment industry. Even though Caroll moved to Colorado, he always put his family first. He made many, many trips back to Iowa to see his parents, siblings and children. His children remember him 'ruling with an iron fist', but as the years went by, he mellowed and became their best friend. Caroll enjoyed riding his Harley, and attending drag races and car shows. He always had a wrench in his hand, especially while restoring his 1958 Ford Panel Truck! He spent many hours working on his Harley to make it faster and adding more chrome! He was an avid Denver Broncos fan, until they messed up at the Super Bowl one too many times , he then became a Saints Fan! He was known as a prankster, and always up for a good time. Caroll loved and respected the females in his family, always putting their safety and best interests ahead of his own. A trait he passed on to other men in his family. Caroll will be forever remembered by the mother of his children, Michele S. Crowdy, children Kimberly Jean Crowdy, Carey Lynn Crowdy, and Jason Crowdy, grandchildren Justin Michael Crowdy, Keaton Riley Barnes, Bailee Jean Crowdy, Jeremy David Sprunger, Jade Michelle Katherine Crowdy, Kaedon Storme Barnes, Hunter Ryan Crowdy, Kallee Raee Mikhele Josephine Jorgenson, Ashton Crowdy, Kanyon Lee Stuart Jorgenson, Aiden Bryant Crowdy and Cameron Bryce Crowdy, 2 great grand children Lincoln Timothy Crowdy, Everlee Drew Riley Hultgren, siblings Darell Ray Crowdy and wife Evelyn; Gary Dean Crowdy and wife Dorie; Sharon Kay Crowdy; nieces and nephews, Mike Crowdy and wife DeeAnn; Cindy Madison and husband Jim; Mike Reed and wife Marlene; Amy Reed and Bryan Crowdy and wife Triss; along with many cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends. Carroll is preceded in death by his father George Ames Crowdy and mother Mary Josephine Crowdy. A celebration of "Crud's" life will be at the Dugout, 505 E Glenn Miller Dr, Clarinda, Iowa after laying him to rest. We hope all family, friends and Brothers will attend. Ride high Dad, knees to the wind! Until we get to be with you again. L R #1 #2 #3
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.