Carolyn Louise (Woods) Beery 1930-2022 Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Carolyn Beery, age 91, of Clarinda, will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarinda. Visitation with the family greeting friends will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be held at Covenanter Cemetery in rural Clarinda. Memorials may be directed to the church. Memories may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda where we 'Celebrate Life'. Carolyn Louise (Woods) Beery, daughter of Earl Everett and Mary (Larson) Woods, was born on April 28, 1930, in rural Page County near Clarinda, Iowa. She entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Golden Rod Manor in Clarinda following a brief illness at the age of 91 years, 11 months, 9 days. Her early life was spent growing up on the family farm south of Clarinda, where she would live her whole life. She attended the Clarinda Community Schools, graduating from Clarinda High School with the Class of 1948. She attended Maryville Teachers College (Northwest Missouri State University) where she received her master's degree in education. Carolyn was blessed two children, Milo and Lisa. Following college, she returned to Clarinda where she taught for 40 years within the Clarinda School District. Carolyn was devoted to teaching young people and was also very devoted to her church, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarinda, where she was a longtime member. She was also a member of Eastern Star. In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed China painting. Preceding Carolyn in death were her parents, a brother, Walter Woods and grandson, Jeremy Beery. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Milo Beery of Clarinda, Iowa and Lisa Rogers of Evergreen, Colorado; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; other relatives; and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.