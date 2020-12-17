Carroll Polsley Clarinda, Iowa July 6, 1931 - Nov. 21, 2020 Carroll Eugene Polsley was born July 6, 1931 to James Elmer and Lina E. (Culbertson) Polsley at their home near Coin, Iowa. He entered into eternal peace on November 21, 2020 at Azria Care Center (formerly Westridge) in Clarinda, Iowa, where he had been a resident just a short time. His ashes were privately placed to rest at Elmwood Cemetery outside of Coin on November 28th. There will be a public graveside service in 2021 when it is safe for family and friends to travel and be together. Memorials will be directed to the Coin Fire Department. Carroll was raised on the family farm outside of Coin and attended Coin Community Schools. He graduated from Coin High School in 1949. He was an avid sports fan and because of his height, he was a star basketball player. A knee injury kept him from going on to play basketball in college. Carroll married Elizabeth Ann Nocton on November 5, 1949 in Bentonville, Arkansas in a triple wedding ceremony with Glen and Helen Larsen (Ann's sister), and friends, Gene and Ila Myers. Three children were born to this union, James, Katherine, and Douglas. Carroll and Ann resided in the Coin area until Ann's passing in 1996. Carroll worked for Adam's Construction running a bull dozer and drove a school bus on the side. He also spent a year farming and drove a grinder serving many friends in the area. In 1962 he purchased the Conoco Station and tank wagon in Coin, which he ran until his retirement in 1996. The Station served as a gathering place for the locals who perhaps played a game or two of cribbage on Carroll's handmade cribbage board. He served Coin and the surrounding communities the same way he lived his life, by being a kind, dedicated servant always helping others. During his years in Coin he also served on the Coin Fire Department, and he served two terms as mayor. He was very involved in community activities such as the Little Britches Rodeo and Minstrel shows. He also helped the Fire Department with many fundraisers for citizens in the community. He and Ann supported their children in all school activities. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, golfing, and watching his grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's sporting events. He and Ann spent weekends in Iowa's campgrounds camping, fishing, and making new friendships. He thoroughly enjoyed deer hunting with his friends, and fishing trips with his friend, Gene Myers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Carroll and Ann took their family on many trips to Big Thompson Canyon in Colorado to visit relatives who had homes in the mountains. A memorable trip was made in 1959 when the family drove to Oakland, California. On the way to Oakland, they went by way of Salt Lake City, and they returned via Las Vegas visiting relatives and friends along the way. Following Ann's death, Carroll sold his business and their home in Coin. He moved to Clarinda, Iowa where he drove a food and laundry truck for the Clarinda Treatment Complex. He also worked part time at the Page County Landfill driving a truck and operating machinery. It was during this time he met his companion, Jeane Nease, who also worked for the Clarinda Treatment Complex. Carroll and Jeane spent 13 happy years together, until his passing. They enjoyed going to the casinos and out to eat, visiting family and friends, vacations to Florida and Colorado, and going on drives in and around southwest Iowa. Carroll is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Ann, sisters-in-laws and their husbands, Dorothea and Orrin Larsen, Helen and Glenn Larsen, and brother-in-law, Marvin Nocton. He is survived by his children: Jim (Carol Bryson) Polsley of Shenandoah, Kate (Carroll) Steeve of Gravity, and Doug (Guylene) Polsley of Riverside, California; grandchildren: Shalee (Jeff) Laughlin, Jake (Heather) Polsley, Jesse Polsley, Jeremy (Katina) Steeve, Chuck (Megan) Steeve, Chad (Jenna) Steeve, Heather (Mike) Rasmussen, Nathan Reynolds, Kayla Patterson, and Scottie Polsley; numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Deloris Warnecke of Denver, Colorado, sister-in-law, Martha McKinley, and special friend and companion, Jeane Nease of Clarinda as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Carroll will be remembered by all who knew him as a kind, friendly, giving, and decent man.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.