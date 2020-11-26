Menu
CARROLL POLSLEY
Carroll E. Polsley Carroll Eugene Polsley, son of James Elmer and Lina E. (Culbertson) Polsley, was born on July 6, 1931 at home near Coin, IA. He entered into rest on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Azria Health in Clarinda, IA at the age of 89. Carroll will be buried at the Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, IA and a graveside service will be held hopefully in 2021 when it is safe for travel and gatherings. Memorials may be directed to the Coin Fire and Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
