Clark Batten 1944-2022 Clark Batten, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral services will be held,11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Marcia Smith-Wood officiating. Visitation with the family will be held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Clark Batten Memorial. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda. Clark Wayne Batten was born January 2, 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Cleo Harold Batten and Ofie Marie (Wolfe) Batten. Clark was baptized and a member of the First Christian Church of New Market, Iowa. He grew up in the New Market/Gravity area and attended Frog Valley Country School through eighth grade. Clark graduated from New Market High School with the class of 1962. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard and served for six years. Clark and Marilyn Anne Wood were united in marriage on September 30, 1967 at the United Methodist Church, New Market, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Julie and Michael. Clark began his working career with Miller Feed and Grinding of New Market, Iowa. He then became a lineman for G. T. E. and advanced to cable splicer working for over forty years before retiring. In retirement, Clark did contract work for Installation Technicians Inc. (ITI) and K.L.K. Construction. Clark loved the outdoors and went camping with the family almost every weekend between Easter and Halloween! He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trap shooting. He was a huge NASCAR fan and especially liked Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Chase Elliott. John Wayne and all westerns and classic country music were also favorites. Preceding Clark in death were his parents, Cleo and Ofie Batten; parents-in-law, Otis and Marguerite Wood; brothers, Robert Batten and Bernard Batten and wife Verna; brothers-in-law, Chris Wood and Tom Crawford. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn Batten of Clarinda, Iowa; daughter, Julie Miller (Larry) of Baxter, Iowa; son, Michael Batten (Jamie) of Altoona, Iowa; brother, Stephen Batten (Carol) of Clarinda, Iowa; sister-in-law, Barbara Batten of Mulberry, Florida; sisters-in-law, Miriam Meadows (Jim) of Indianola, Iowa and Jane Crawford of Adel, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Steve Wood (Marcia) of Renesselaer, Indiana and Dan Wood (Brenda) of New Market, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.