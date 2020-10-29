Colletta Gillett Clarinda, iowa Nov. 11, 1914 - Oct. 17, 2020 Colletta Gillett, 105, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Azria Health, Clarinda, Iowa. Graveside Funeral Services was held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Coin, Iowa with Pastor Marcia Cline officiating. Open visitation was held 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Elmwood Cemetery, Coin, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Colletta Mae Miller Gillett was born November 11, 1914 near Stanberry, Missouri, the daughter of Elsie Mae (Mann) Miller and John Harrison Miller. She was raised in the Gentry and Stanberry, Missouri area. Colletta traveled to Montana with her parents where her dad worked in the copper mines, her Mom was a cook. From Anaconda, Montana they moved to Nebraska City, Nebraska to work in the apple orchards. Colletta was united marriage to Clayton Edward Gillett on September 27, 1932. To this union seven children were born, Charley Edward, Ronald Clayton, Phillip James, Judy Mae, Jayne, Joyce and Jerry. They farmed near Randolph, Iowa and then near Coin, Iowa. Colletta was a farm wife helping with all the chores and she loved working in her garden. Colletta worked at several nursing homes in the area and then worked at the Mental Health Institute in Clarinda for twenty six years. Following her retirement, she enjoyed camping in several area parks. Colletta loved to shop and she especially loved being with her large family. Preceding Colletta in death were her parents; husband, Clayton Gillett (01/1995); brother, Charley Miller; sister, Iva Lou Bryan; daughters-in-law, Annemarie Gillett and Mary Gillett; son-in-law, Charles Martin; grandsons, Herbert Gillett and Ronnie Gillett; great granddaughter, Taylor Ann Gillett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Charley (Donna) Gillett, Ronald Gillett, Philip (Mary) Gillett, Judy (Junior) McCall, Jayne Martin, Joyce (Rudy) Brownfield, Jerry (Jeanne) Gillett; twenty three grandchildren; sixty six great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends.
.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.