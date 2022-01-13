Connie Gage 1937-2021 Connie Gage, 84, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2021, at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Rosary was held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022, and 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Clare Catholic Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Father Eze Ventantius Umunnakewe, C.S.Sp. officiating. Open visitation was held 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Private family burial was in the Clarinda Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Connie Gage Memorial. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Connie Kay (Harrell) Gage was born August 2, 1937 in Clarinda, Iowa to Mac Harrell and Alma (Higgins) Harrell. Connie graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1955. June 11, 1955, Connie was united in marriage to Dean Gage at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Deborah, Douglas and Colleen. Dean and Connie raised their family in Clarinda where they managed the Sherwin Williams paint store and later owned and operated Dean's Dry Dock for over thirty years. Connie enjoyed visiting with the customers at the paint store and Dean's Dry Dock. Connie grew up with a love of fishing, first with her siblings at the pond, and later with her family in Minnesota. She also loved animals and was known to bring home strays at an early age. Her Labradors, Sam, Cassie and Callie were very special to her. Connie was a great cook and was known for her wonderful cinnamon rolls and homemade rolls also. Homemade candies at Christmas time were also a specialty. She also enjoyed Tole painting, going to garage sales with her sister, DeLinda, going to White Cloud and Brownville, trips with the girls and her wine group of close friends. Preceding Connie in death were her parents, Mac and Alma Harrell; husband, Dean Gage (2017); parents-in-law, Lee and Ludwina; brothers-in-law, Lyall Gage and wife Niki, Benny Gage and wife Wanda; Earl Gage and wife Sally. Left to cherish memories of Connie are her children, Deborah Travis of Clarinda, Iowa, Douglas Gage of Clarinda, Iowa, and Colleen Moore and husband Joe of Clarinda; grandchildren, Charles Travis, Margaret Travis, Morgan Gage, Josh Moore and Chelsie Moore; brother, Darwin Harrell of Santa Clarita, California; sister, DeLinda Fahey and husband Paul of Clarinda, Iowa; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.