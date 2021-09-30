Clythia Leora Brown 1934-2021 Clythia Leora was born Thursday, August 9, 1934, to Herbert Fredrick and Clara Sophia (Herzberg) Sump in Clarinda. She passed away at Goldenrod Manor, Monday, September 20, 2021. Clythia was raised in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School, class of 1952. She met and fell in love with Lee Brown, and they married April 23, 1955, in Clarinda, Iowa. They moved and lived in Long Beach, California while Lee was in the Navy until his discharge in October 1955. They returned to Clarinda, so that Lee could become active in farming and where they could start their family. She was so active and gave her time to many projects. Trees Forever, International Club,4-H, LWML, Altar Guild, Youth Leader, Red Hat Society, Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, and she even traveled to Japan and a mission trip to Puerto Rico. She received the Farm Bureau Homemaker of the Year award along with many other certificates, such as Master Gardener, Silver Clover, 4-H Recognition Certificate for Leadership and one for service as a member of the extension 4-H Youth Committee. Clythia enjoyed being a Master Gardener, she also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and baking church dinner rolls. She is preceded in death by her husband Lee who passed away in 1975, her parents, sisters Audrey Sump, and Joyce Johnson, brother Leonard and wife Marie Sump. Clythia is survived by her children Bruce (Debra) Brown of Clarinda, Iowa, Kirk Brown of Newell, Iowa, Douglas (Vicki) Brown of Clarinda, Iowa, Andrea Brown Ybarra of Aurora Colorado, grandchildren Casey (Jackie) Brown, Christopher (Alex Finley) Brown, Erin Bailey, Kerri (Korey) Robinson, Graham Brown, Elizabeth Goranson, Alexander Goranson, Catherine Goranson, Christina Ybarra, great-grandchildren Spencer, Tyson and Jasper Robinson and Payton, Devin and Dillinger Brown and Ada Bailey; brothers, Morris (Shirley) Sump and Ronald (Barbara) Sump, sister, Doris Prouty, brother-in-law Dick Johnson along with many other nieces, nephews family and friends. Services for Clythia were held Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10 am at St John Lutheran Church. Open visitation was held on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 12 pm to 6 pm and family visitation was 6 pm to 8 pm. Memorials can be made to: St. John LWML, St. John Lutheran Building Fund, Glenn Miller Society or The Clarinda Foundation. Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel oversaw the funeral arrangements.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.