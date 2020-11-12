Darrell Max Pratt Red Oak, Iowa Dec. 24, 1920 - Nov. 5, 2020 Darrell Max Pratt, age 99, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Darrell was born December 24, 1920, in Clarinda, Iowa, the son of Roy and Edith (Benson) Pratt. He was raised in New Market, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1938. Darrell was united in marriage to Dorris Slaight on April 12, 1940, in Clarinda. They lived on the Pratt family farm for one year and moved to Galesburg, Illinois where they lived a short time before moving back to the farm. They farmed for 15 years and moved to Red Oak in 1957. Darrell worked for Farm Bureau, BF Goodrich, Lindsay Water Softener Co. and was a lay speaker for several area churches. He retired after being an Equitable Life Insurance Agent for 30 years. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, the Red Oak Optimist Club, and was a proud member of the Red Oak Masonic Lodge #162. He enjoyed time spent at his computer working on ancestry and making photos. He loved square dancing, boating, fishing, and traveling with Dorris, visiting all 50 states. Darrell found the most joy by spending time with his family and the many dear friends of he and Dorris. Preceding him in death were his parents; wife: Dorris on April 5, 2014; daughter: Debra Hoesing; sister: Maxine Brooks; brothers: Keith and Kenneth Pratt; daughter-in-law: Karen Pratt; son-in-law: Michael Hoesing; and great grandson: Connor Smith. Survivors include his children: David Pratt and wife Judy of Perry, IA; Doug Pratt and wife Karen of Red Oak, IA; and Dan Pratt and wife Vicki of Red Oak, IA; 15 grandchildren: Ron Pratt; Don Pratt and wife Kathy; Stephanie Mitra and husband Sumit; Kim Wagoner and husband George; DeAnn Birt and husband Rob; Keri Straw and husband Rod; Kirk Pratt and wife Sarah; Dana Nelson and husband Steve; Darla Dovel and husband Chris; Danelle Bruce and husband Scott; Valerie Smith; Melissa Gallant; Jason Richmond; Kelly Hoesing; and Sean Hoesing; 33 great grandchildren; 18 great great grandchildren; 1 great great great grandchild; and many other relatives and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be open viewing and visitation from Noon until 7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Red Oak Masonic Lodge. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and masks are required.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.