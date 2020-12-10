David Bolby Clarinda, Iowa July 26, 1947 - Dec. 1, 2020 David Bolby, 73, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska. Memorial services were held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa with Scott Davison and Scott Denham officiating. Military rites by the American Legion Post 98 was accorded following the service. Memorials may be directed to The Gideons International for Bibles. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. David Edward Bolby, son of David M. Bolby and Madelyn (Duffy) Bolby was born July 26, 1947 at the Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He attended the Catholic Church and parochial school until high school and then attended public school. David attended college and worked at Milgrims to help defray college costs and while in college David enlisted in the Air Force. He did two tours in Viet Nam and two tours in Korea as a peace keeper. David returned from Viet Nam and finished college and received his degree in engineering and took employment at Marley Cooling Tower. He was employed there until a leveraged take over and he was laid off. David married Vivian Keesey Davies June 30, 1990 in Kansas City at the Church of Christ. He has four step children, Kim Milliken and husband Michael of Kansas City, Kansas, Kris Davies and wife Lexi of New Market, Iowa, Kelli Hagey and Curtis of Burlington Junction, Missouri and Kristi Behrhorst and husband Kevin of Clarinda, Iowa. David and Vivian have twelve grandchildren, Keaton Alexander, Kolton Alexander, Kenton Alexander, Kallon Behrhorst, Aubrey Norris, Tyler Beery, Whitney Beery, Kristopher Davies, Kalob Davies, Kambrea Davies, Karissa Davies and Kandalyn Davies. David and Vivian adopted Autumn Rose and Kees Edward Wayne in July 2018. David loved studying and collecting guns and knives. He was a serious student of history. He loved music; especially opera and classical music. When Autumn showed a talent in music, he critiqued her singing and encouraged her to practice. He loved tools and had many. David was a master of woodworking, plumbing and electrical. David loved biking and taught others to love it also. He loved to fish and taking pictures. He studied photography and had a camera collection. David had a sweet tooth and could not pass up a cookie, cake or pie. David always tried to be a good neighbor and was patriotic; he was one who loved his country and wanted others to appreciate the sacrifice of others. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vivian; step children and his adopted children; twelve grandchildren; brother, Tim Bolby of Tennessee; sister, MaryAnne Sutherland of Arizona. David was beloved of his family and will be missed for his kindness, ability, knowledge and love.
