Debra Jenkins Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 5, 1954 - Oct. 10, 2020 Debra Jenkins, 66, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence in Clarinda. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society
under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Debra Lynn Jenkins was born April 5, 1954 in San Diego, California to Harold Walker and Twila (Heaton) Walker. Debbie was born into a military family and so she moved frequently while she was growing up. She actually graduated from two high schools, Ray Town, Missouri High School and Bedford High School. Following her graduations, she enlisted in the United States Navy and served her country for four years. Debbie was united in marriage on March 3, 1978, in Hopkins, Missouri to Steve Jenkins. They were blessed with two sons, Jason and Jacob. Debbie had a love for children and was an in-home child day care provider for many years. Before retirement she also worked at Noah's Ark. Debbie enjoyed arts and crafts and was very creative. She enjoyed going to garage sales, Wal-Mart, Hobby Lobby and shopping for the best bargain. Debbie had an extensive collection of angels and her family knows she is now with the angels. She loved giving gifts to people (it made her very happy). Debbie was very active in her sorority Iota Upsilon and enjoyed being with her sorority sisters. She was an active member of the First Christian Church. Family was very important to Debbie. She enjoyed attending all of her son's activities and especially enjoyed being a grandma. Preceding Debbie in death were her father, Harold Walker and mother, Twila Wideman Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steve Jenkins of Clarinda, Iowa; sons, Jason Jenkins and wife Connie of Pickering, Missouri and Jacob Jenkins of Clarinda; grandchildren, Jordan, Andrea and Samuel Jenkins; brothers, Dennis Walker and wife Jerrye of Trinity, Texas and Lonnie Walker of Smithville, Missouri; sisters, Mary Mattheis and husband Dave of Winona, Minnesota and Teddi Hamilton and husband Alex of King George, Virginia; sister-in-law, Kim Barker and husband Ken of Carroll, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Gwen Walker, Garrett Walker, Kelly Reuther, Tanner Walker, Reid Walker, Matt Mattheis, Alex Mattheis, Megan Mattheis and Matt Barker and many, many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.