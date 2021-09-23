Diane Snodgrass 1947-2021 Diane Snodgrass, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 20212 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Mitchel Schuessler and Pastor Jerry Wagoner officiating. Interment will be in the Clarinda Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Lied Library Foundation or to St. John Lutheran Church. Memories may be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Diane Elaine (Wagoner) Snodgrass, age 74, died Thursday, September 16th. She was born to Leonard and Faith (Eilers) Wagoner on August 2, 1947 in Clarinda, Iowa. Diane was baptized August 24, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and confirmed on May 21, 1961 at St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. She attended Clarinda schools graduating in 1965. She went on to further her education at Clarinda Community College where she received an associates degree in Business and later attended Buena Vista College where she received her bachelor's degree in Business. Diane worked for three years at the Clarinda Mental Health Institute (MHI) in the business department. She then stayed home with her children, Kevin and Kim until they were both in school. Later, she worked for the Clarinda Community School District as a Paraprofessional. She retired in 2010 after 20 years in the school district to watch her grandsons part-time. Kenneth Snodgrass and Diane Wagoner were married at St. John Lutheran Church on August 7, 1971. Diane was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority-Eta Epsilon chapter in Clarinda. Diane enjoyed the class of '65 lunches. She enjoyed traveling to many historical sites and places of interest across the country and overseas. She often would reconnect with relatives on these trips. She loved researching the family tree and she was a good historian. Diane and her mother, Faith, researched so much of the family that they were able to compile four family genealogy books. Her flowers were her passion and she always wanted to give starts to others. Diane loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids. She loved to play Skip-Bo and other card games with her family. One of her favorite things to do with her kids and grandkids was to make cut-out sugar cookies for them to decorate. She was able to see many performances by some of her favorite musical artists and productions while visiting her son, Kevin. She is survived by her children: Kevin and Kristie Snodgrass of Eldridge, Iowa and Mark and Kim Spratt of Richmond, Missouri; grandchildren: Noah Spratt, Kalvin Spratt, and Hadley Snodgrass; siblings: Darrel (Berneeta) Wagoner, Carol (Curtis) Davison, Keith (Jean) Wagoner, and Paul (Kathy) Wagoner; sister-in-laws Bev Fuller and Coral Vondrasek. Diane was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, parents Leonard and Faith Wagoner, sister Patricia, brothers-in-law Lyle Fuller and Edward Vondrasek.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.