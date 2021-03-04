Richard George "Dick" Davidson Clarinda, Iowa Mar. 16, 1929 - Feb. 11, 2021 Richard George "Dick" Davidson was a devoted husband and father with a passion for adventure and learning. He was sometimes known to "walk where angels fear to tread" discovering out of the way places, meeting wonderful people, and experiencing life to the fullest. He passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 with his loving wife, Jolly, by his side. Dick was born March 16, 1929, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Judge Harold E. and Thelma Cheese Davidson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Myron and Ruth Horton; sister, Martha "Jean" Bordner; brother-in-law, Robert Bordner; and son-in-law, Stuart Schiela. Loving survivors are his cherished wife of 68 years, Jolly Ann Horton Davidson; daughters, Julie Davidson-Webb (Ronald) and Nancy Davidson Schiela; son, Judge Richard H. Davidson (Jayne); grandchildren, William Webb (Rebecca), Kristin Schiela Phillip (David), Jack, Madalyn, and Grace Davidson; and great granddaughter, Taylor Webb. Others missing him are niece, Mary Kathryn Barker (Ronald); nephew, Robert Bordner (Lilibeth); great nephew, Brett Barker (Shannon); great niece, Erin Buchan (Keola-Nui); great nephews, Robert and James Bordner; and great-great nieces, Gianna and Alessandra Barker and Keikiokalani, Makahinu, and Hanohano Buchan. As a child Dick loved swimming, climbing trees, exploring the woods around Clarinda, and trains. As he grew, he excelled in football and track and was involved in scouting. Dick graduated from Clarinda High School in 1947. He then attended Drake University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and manager of the Drake track team. He earned his BA in 1951. Thereafter, Dick served his country in the Korean Conflict as an Air Force Staff Sergeant with the JAG Corps stationed in Maine and North Carolina. Returning to Drake Law School he argued before the Iowa Supreme Court as a law student and received his Juris Doctorate in 1954. In 1952 Dick married his college sweetheart, Jolly Ann. After completing his law degree, Dick and Jolly moved to Clarinda where he built his law practice; and they raised their three children. Dick was a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, a founding member of the Iowa Trial Lawyers Association, and a member of the Iowa Trial Academy. Dynamic in the courtroom, he was a respected trial attorney and practiced in both state and federal courts arguing before both the Iowa State Supreme Court and the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. He served faithfully for a number of years as Page County Attorney, but his real joy came from representing the injured, the accused, and those whose rights were in jeopardy. His "heart" earned him a distinguished following and career. A man of great faith, Dick was active in Westminster Presbyterian Church where, for years, he and Jolly taught the high school Sunday school class; and he served as an elder and deacon. He was instrumental in Lions Club, serving as president, and was a Master Mason for over 50 years. As president, he led his Shriners chapter in Bradenton, Florida, where he was dedicated to raising funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Staying connected to Drake University and being involved with sports, Dick was a Drake Relays official for 50 years. He enthusiastically contributed to the track event, and his name was added to the Drake Relays Wall of Honor in 2000. One of Dick's true passions was the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society in Clarinda. He was a founding member and early president and worked hard toward its success. For that he was honored with a Lifetime Member Award. Dick was an avid reader and writer, authoring several books. He was an artist and cartoonist. He enjoyed hiking, golfing, art museums, and any historical battlefield. Things that made him truly smile were Jolly Ann, his children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, treasured family and friends, his pets, The Bible, the law, a good book, memorable travels, his backyard swimming pool, the History Channel, a smooth bourbon, a strong cup of coffee, the Glenn Miller Festival, a good football game, and a stimulating discussion. "To deny our spirituality is to deny our origin. God has given us the tools and strength, we only have to supply the faith to talk to him..." SEEKING THE SOURCE, "THE TWELVE SERMONS I NEVER PREACHED" by Richard G. Davidson. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ritchie Funeral Home. Because of the pandemic, Celebration of Life services will be held later. The family has asked that memorials be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Clarinda, Iowa, or the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2021.