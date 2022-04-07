Dolores Bellairs 1931-2022 Dolores Bellairs, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Andy Rubenking officiating. Open visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa and visitation 10;00 a.m. ,to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 with the family prior to the service at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Clarinda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda. Dolores Bellairs, age 91, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Dolores Bellairs was born February 2, 1931. She was the daughter of Leslie Walker and Mary (Gorman) Walker. She grew up in Clarinda, Iowa attending Clarinda Community Schools and graduating from Clarinda High School. She continued her education at the Clarinda Community College and the Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, Des Moines, Iowa where she received her R.N degree. She was united in marriage June 7, 1953, to her high school sweetheart, Dale Bellairs. They were blessed with two sons, Alan and David. Dolores was a very caring nurse and during her career she was a surgery assistant at the Clarinda Mental Health Institute, worked at the Clarinda Municipal Hospital and was an instructor of the L.P.N. classes at Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda. Dolores was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa and especially enjoyed the "Together Class" Bible Study group. She was active in P.E.O. and was a 50 year member. Dale and Dolores enjoyed traveling and Hawaii was a favorite destination. Preceding Dolores in death were her parents; Leslie and Mary Walker; parents-in-law, Drew and Irene Bellairs; husband, Dale Bellairs; sister, Mildred Davison and husband Loren; grandson, Drew Bellairs . Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Alan Bellairs of Shenandoah, Iowa and David Bellairs and wife Beth of Osage, Iowa; grandchildren, Rachel Oaks and partner Kelly of Everrett, Washington, Jameson Bellairs of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jenny Winneker and husband Kyle of, Arvada, Colorado, Natalie Bellairs of Ankeny, Iowa, Sam Bellairs of Columbus, Ohio; niece, Rosemary Mullikin of Alton, Illinois and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.