Donald Brown 1938-2021 Don Brown, 83, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Ritchie Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Young officiating. Open visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the funeral home 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Family will greet friends and family 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 prior to the funeral. Memorials may be given to Don Brown memorial.
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Donald Lee Brown was born April 28, 1938, in rural Blockton, Iowa the son of Homer (Doc) Brown and Vera (Hibbs) Brown. He attended rural grade school in the Blockton area and then attended High School at Sheridan, Missouri where he graduated. He met Pat Richardson and they were married at Maryville, Missouri, January 17, 1959. To this loving union they were blessed with four children, Pam, Tammy, Doug and Mark. Don loved working and taught his children that hard work was the way of life. He worked for many farmers with pride and care as if the farm ground and the livestock were his own. In 1992, he left farm and started working for Lisle Corporation for 16 years. He loved this opportunity but his love for farming was still there. He would leave Lisle's' after worked and go to Tri-Tractor to assemble machinery. He did both jobs until his retirement in 2008, and then he enjoyed lawn mowing for neighbors until his health failed. He enjoyed Christmas and Labor Day picnics with his children. Preceding Don in death were his parents, Doc and Vera Brown; infant sister, Phyllis; sister, Patsy Rowe; brother-in-law, Wilbur Rowe; sister-in-law, Donna Brown. Don is survived by his wonderful wife of 62 years; children, Pam Pendroy and husband Perry of Monroe, Iowa, Tammy Tanke and husband Dwayne of Deep River, Iowa, Doug Brown and wife Megan of Clarinda, Iowa, Mark Brown and wife Cynthia of Coin, Iowa; ten grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and great grandchildren; brother, Bill Brown of Clarinda, Iowa nieces; nephews and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.