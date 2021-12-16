Evelyn Weaver 1934-2021 Evelyn Deane (Glick) Weaver, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2021 while holding the hand of her loving husband of 68 years, John (Jack) Weaver. Evelyn was born on December 17, 1934 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jesse and Wilma (Edwards) Glick. She was one of five children. She married Jack on November 28, 1953 in Clarinda, Iowa and they had three children: Susan, Johnny and Melinda. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and even a great, great grandchild followed. Evelyn didn't grow up rich with money, but she grew up rich with love. From a young age, the importance of family was instilled upon her and it's something she carried with her her entire life. The love she had for everyone was fiercely felt and never doubted. She was caring, sweet, funny and loved by all. We're confident she knew no enemies. If you had the pleasure of being in her presence, you would have smiled, laughed until you peed your pants and you would have been fed really well. She was an amazing cook and fed Cox's Army numerous times. She had the best timber songs, wrote amazing stories and poems, hosted the greatest family dinners, was an amazing travel companion and gave the absolute best hugs. While her presence is missed by all, we take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with some really great people. She has been embraced by her father that she lost as a young teen, she is having Wednesday "meetings" with a great group of ladies and she has probably conned someone into rubbing her arm for a quarter. We know she'll be watching over each and everyone of us and "knock on wood", we'll all be given the opportunity to live a life as full and as wonderful as she did. Evelyn was preceded in death by parents; parents-in-law, John and Nadine Weaver; brothers-in-law, Donald Groom, Duane King, Gerry Weaver and Allen Anderson; sisters-in-law, Marian (Howard) Cabeen, Beverly (Dale) Strong, Marilyn (Lester) Sunderman; grandson, Bryan Hull; great grandson, Myles Hull. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband, Jack Weaver of Clarinda; daughters, Susan Weaver and Melinda (John) Eaton of Clarinda; son, Johnny Weaver of Clarinda; grandchildren, Jamie Fugle of Lakeville, MN, Crystal (Kelly) Richardson of Clarinda, Torrie (Jake) McMillin of Clarinda, Shannon Murray of Wichita, KS, Lindsay (Josh) Elwood of Coin, IA, Hannah (Andrew) Schaner of Clarinda, Brian (Tiffaney) Eaton of Quincy, IL, Erin Pape of Davenport, IA, Eric (Natalie) Whitney of Omaha, NE; great grandchildren, Trevor (Emma) Richardson, Briar Richardson, Zoey Murray, Remington Richardson, Ryvr Richardson, Grace McMillin, Hank McMillin, Gage Murray, Keegan Hull, Kennedy Hull, Lily Elwood, Maria Mefford, Kensen Eaton, Rinsley Eaton, Payten Pape, Cooper Pape, Gavin Whitney, Charlotte Whitney; great, great grandchild, Jace Richardson; siblings, Kathleen Groom, Frances (Richard) Stipe, Lowell (Lois) Glick all of Clarinda, Marilyn King of Bedford, IA; in-laws, Bob (Barb) Weaver of Blair, NE, Betty (Bobby) Wilson of Braddyville; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Evelyn Weaver, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home in Clarinda. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Richard Iske officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Burial will be in the Clarinda Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Foundation. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.