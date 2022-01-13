James Warren Clinton 1942-2021 James Warren (Warren) Clinton passed peacefully on December 24, 2021. Warren was born on June 1, 1942 in Clarinda, Iowa, the son of a local accountant, Quincy Clinton, and a jewelry store employee, Edna Quick Clinton. He had two older siblings, Hugh and Mary Jane, who predeceased him. He graduated from Clarinda High School, Principia College, and later from Washington University Law School in St. Louis. While in his twenties, Warren became general counsel and partner in a successful construction business in Denver, CO, which built thousands of homes across six states. Warren shifted into banking and ranching for a time with this company, and he also served the community as an estate attorney. While still involved in the business world, he made time to teach business administration at his alma mater, Principia College in Elsah, IL, where he also served as Dean of Men. He had a life-long love of Principia College and in recent years took a great interest in supporting its solar car team. Warren endowed a student aid fund in honor of his late wife, Ruth Lefter (Ruthie), who was also a Principia alumna. For many years, Warren supported the Adventure Unlimited (AU) camp in Buena Vista, CO where, as a young man, he founded its mountaineering program. He selflessly used some of those same skills to conduct search and rescue for years while living in the Rocky Mountains. An engaging storyteller with a wry sense of humor and boundless energy, Warren was a quick study and accomplished in everything he did. After leaving his home-building business, he opted to buy and run several beautiful lodges in Estes Park, CO. Together he and Ruthie, his beloved wife of 42 years, purchased McGregor Mountain Lodge and Castle Mountain Lodge, which they operated for decades as worthy stewards. Warren excelled at client interaction and loved his "ice cream social" which he held regularly at Castle Mountain Lodge. He enjoyed promoting tourism in Estes Park and employed students in the summer from his college alma mater. Warren took great pride in the fact that, for over 62 years, he operated a business or professional office where he always met his employee payroll. Warren and Ruthie lived in both Ft. Collins, CO and Estes Park. While in Estes Park, Warren helped lead religious services with the Estes Park group of Christian Scientists. Warren was a member of both The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston and The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Ft. Collins. He served as a lay reader at the latter. Warren loved his family, his church, and his communities. He always kept beloved pets and maintained an interest in the wildlife of the Rocky Mountain region. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following organizations which were so important to Warren: Adventure Unlimited Ranches 5201 South Quebec Street Greenwood Village, CO 80111 888.416.7348 ext. 123 Principia College The Principia c/o Gift Services 13201 Clayton Road St. Louis, MO 63131 800.218.7746, ext. 3523 Washington University in St. Louis University Advancement 5201 South Quebec Street Greenwood Village, CO 80111 888.416.7348



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.