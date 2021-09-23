Janess Warren 1938-2021 Janess Warren, 83, of Shambaugh, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her residence in Shambaugh. Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Shambaugh, Iowa with Paul Owens officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Janess Kae Warren was born May 11, 1938 in Shambaugh, Iowa to George Porter (Port) Reed and Delpha Arline (Campbell) Reed. She grew up in Shambaugh and graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1956. Following graduation from high school, Jan lived in many places including Washington D.C., France and Germany working as a secretary to an independent private contractor for the military. Jan returned to Shambaugh in the 1960's and worked as secretary to Wilson Foods in Clarinda until they closed in 1971. She then worked at the Clarinda Municipal Hospital in medical records until her retirement. Jan was an active member of the Shambaugh Methodist Church and also of the Shambaugh community providing food for community gatherings and festivals. She was well known as a good cook. She was an avid collector of Campbell Kid's items and also of the Boyd's Bears along with other collectibles. Jan enjoyed watching HGTV, doing ceramics, dining out with friends and computer games. Preceding Jan in death were her parents, Port and Delpha Reed; brother, Gary Reed; sister, Joyce Hoy; son, Ronnie Warren; great niece, Ashley Perkins. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, Gayle Beran and husband David of North Platte, Nebraska, Gena (Kim) Reed of North Platte, Nebraska, Gary (Kevin) Reed and wife Darcie of Heartwell, Nebraska, Karen Pendley and husband Phil of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Brad Hoy and wife Mary Jane of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Carol Beason and husband David of Johnson City, Tennessee and Brian Hoy of Hubert, North Carolina; many great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 23, 2021.