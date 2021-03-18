Jean Hartman Clarinda, Iowa Oct. 27, 1926 - Mar. 8, 2021 Funeral services for Jean Hartman, age 94, of Clarinda, Iowa, who passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa were held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Mike Harvey officiating. Open visitation was held 3:00 p.m. to 65:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Betty Jean Hartman passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City March 8 surrounded by her children. Jean was born at home Oct. 27, 1926 to Harry and Sylvia Combs. She joined sister, Crystal and brother, Neil. She grew up on farms around New Market and Siam. She had many interesting stories about her childhood and the farm life in the 1930s and1940s. She had many lifelong friends from the area. Jean was a proud graduate of New Market High School, graduating in 1944. After graduating High School, Jean worked as a Switchboard Operator in Clarinda. She was on duty at the end of WW2. She remembered the switchboard as being "all lit up" and said it was all very exciting. Because all the restaurants were overflowing that day, the boss made arrangements for the switchboard girls to have lunch at a bar. This was unheard of in those days! Jean married Harold Hartman in 1946. They lived on their farm in Taylor County near Hawleyville. Jean enjoyed being a farm wife. She loved her garden and flowers. She was a wonderful cook and made her family delicious Beef and Noodles, fried chicken, vegetables from the garden, and all kinds of pies. Family gatherings were often loud with multiple conversations, children yelling, and games. Harold and Jean enjoyed traveling and camping. They took the kids on vacations every year. In their later years they traveled more, visiting every state, Canada and Mexico. They drove to Montana every summer. Jean had her well -worn Rand-McNally map on her lap navigating. She enjoyed knowing where she was going and remembered everywhere she had been. Harold and Jean knew every rest stop and camping area in the West. After Harold's death, Jean continued to travel with her children, continuing to visit Montana yearly and visiting family in other states. She was looking forward to a trip to Colorado in April. Harold and Jean moved to Clarinda in their later years. Jean worked at the Clarinda Company a few years and then at the Clarinda Mental Health Institute from where she retired. Jean was an active member of the First Christian Church and the women's circle. She had a strong faith in her Lord. Jean moved to Foster Manor in Clarinda when she was 90 yrs old. There she continued to live independently and greatly enjoyed the friendships of her neighbors. In the last 6 months, being more frail, she moved in with her daughter, Carol in Iowa City. Along with daughter, Linda, they very much enjoyed the time together. Jean was an excellent Scrabble player and a bookworm. She had hundreds of books on her Kindle that she had read. Preeeding Jean in death are her husband, Harold Hartman, son, Larry Hartman, also son in law Ron King. Her parents , Harry and Sylvia Combs, sister Crystal Combs Spring Todd, brother Neil Combs and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews. Jean is survived by children, Galen (Leanne) Hartman, Cheryl King, Roger (Dee), Hartman, Linda (Dennis ) Hruby, Bill ( Kellie) Hartman, Carol Hartman and Daughter in law Rochelle Hartman. She is also survived by her 12 grandkids and their families that she loved so much, Amy Whipp, Mike Hartman, Alyssa Lambert, Jordan Hartman, Elizabeth York, Rob Hruby, David Hartman, Lisa Gollehon, Mark Hartman, Dustin Hartman, Veronica King and Tracy Capote. Jean is also survived by 19 great grand children, 3 step grand children and 1 step great great grandchild. Jean will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.