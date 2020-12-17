Jenny Huseman Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 27, 1971 - Dec. 7, 2020 Jenny Huseman, 49, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Nebraska Med Center (Clarkson Towers), Omaha, Nebraska. Visitation was held 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Jennifer Lyn Huseman was born November 27, 1971 in Council Bluffs, Iowa the daughter of Keith Huseman and Patricia (Drennen) Huseman. She and her siblings grew up on the family farm in the Yorktown area. Jenny enjoyed being at her grandparent's home in Yorktown and spent a lot of time with Charlie and Joyce. Jenny was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. She attended the special education classes at Clarinda Community Schools and received her diploma in 1993. Jenny had a special bond with her teacher Nora Kirsch. In 1994, Jenny went to live at the Valley Group Home, Shenandoah, Iowa and worked for the Nishna Productions can redemption. Due to health issues, she became a resident at Goldenrod Manor in 2013 and gained some great friends through the years. Jenny had a great memory and remembered anyone that she had met. She enjoyed people and loved to visit. Jenny enjoyed being outside and working in the garden. She especially enjoyed her cats and dogs and going to horse shows watching her brother and sister perform. The Page County fair was something she always looked forward to. Stuffed animals and watching Disney movies were also great loves. Preceding Jenny in death were her grandparents, Charlie and Joyce Drennen and Max and Marjorie Huseman; uncle, Bobby Drennen; cousin, Kristin Drennen. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Keith and Pat Huseman of Coin, Iowa; brother, Brian Huseman of Clarinda and his daughter Reyna Huseman of Wisconsin; sister, Jill Huseman of Clarinda; uncle, Gordon Huseman and wife Stephonie of Bedford, Iowa and their children, Adam Huseman and wife Kelsey of Clarinda and Eric Huseman and daughter Haley of New Market, Iowa; aunts, Sandy Huseman of Clarinda, Peggy Barbee and husband Tom of Lincoln, Nebraska and their children, Lauren Barbee and Madi Barbee and fiancé, Pam Lindholm and husband Russ of San Antonio, Texas and their children, Abby Meadows and husband Trent and children, Samantha and Sidney; good friend, Eddie Williams of Tarkio, Missouri other relatives and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 17, 2020.