Jeremy Ribbey 1977-2021 Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Jeremy Ribbey, age 44 of Clarinda who passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda at 7:00 PM. Visitation with the family greeting friends will be from 5:00 PM until service time on Thursday. Private family interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Instead of flowers, memorials may be given in Jeremy's name. Memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuenralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda. Jeremy Wayne Ribbey was born February 11, 1977, in Corning, Iowa the son of Steven Leonard Ribbey and Terrlyn (Adams) Ribbey. Jeremy grew up attending school in Clarinda where he was active on many sports teams. After high school he went to work for NSK for over 13 years. He then took a position at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in the maintenance department where he has been employed the last 3 years. He had just been transferred to the day shift prior to becoming ill. Jeremy was blessed with the birth of his daughter Aziah Smalley when he was in a relationship with Michelle Sunderman. In 2005, he became involved with Stacy Peterson and joining his family were her sons, Nathan Michael Peterson and David Duane Dockweiler. In 2007, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Hailey, and in 2009, they were again blessed with the birth of their daughter Payton. In 2011, the couple were united in marriage and in 2020 they separated. Even though they were separated, Jeremy was very active with all of his children. Jeremy was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed coaching many youth sports, anywhere from football, softball, baseball and wrestling. On Saturday nights in the summer you would find him in Corning at the Adams County Speedway running the 12G machine. As for food, the kids would say hot dogs were their only food group! Left to cherish Jeremy's memory are his beloved children, Aziah Smalley, Nathan Peterson, David Dockweiler, Hailey Ribbey and Payton Ribbey; the mother of his daughters (Hailey and Payton), Stacy Ribbey; his parents, Steven and Terrlyn Ribbey; siblings, Sandra McKay, Summer Gaunt, Salena (Steven) Colebank, Ernie Gibson and special aunt and uncle, Mike and Milly McNeese; Shannon Hoffman came into his life the last few months and brought special joy to his life. Jeremy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Jeremy is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his special little cousin, Makyia Mae Fritz. Jeremy's children are the loves of his life. He will be missed by so many. May he be at peace in God's loving care.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.