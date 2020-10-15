James B. Lundberg Essex, Iowa Aug. 25, 1925 - Oct. 10, 2020 James Bernard Lundberg, age 95, of Essex, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. James was born August 25, 1925 on a farm near Red Oak, Iowa, the son of Charles Adrian and Ada Botilda (Swanson) Lundberg. He graduated from the Coburg, Iowa High School and attended Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska. He came home and started a long career in farming. James was united in marriage to Carmen Falk on August 15, 1948 in Bethesda, Iowa. They have lived their whole married life on the Falk family farm. Jim was a sports enthusiast who loved watching any sporting event and in his younger days enjoyed playing tennis and baseball. He always made time to attend his children's and grandchildren's events. Jim was always involved in community activities including being a baptized member of the Fremont Lutheran Church at Nyman and was a longtime member of Bethesda Lutheran Church. He served on the Page County Election Board as well as a Township Trustee. He was a member of the Lutheran Brotherhood and past member of the Bethesda Cemetery Board. Preceding him in death were his parents; siblings: Clifton Lundberg, Lucille Engstrom, Virgil Lundberg, Donald Lundberg, and Dwight Lundberg. Survivors include his wife of 72 years: Carmen Lundberg of Essex; daughters: Gail Ginger and companion Curt Swanson of Bennington, NE; Annette Johnson and husband Kirk of Red Oak, IA; and Michelle Irvin and husband Doug of Simsbury, CT; grandchildren: Erin Peters and husband Michael of Traverse City, MI; Kirsten Ginger of Omaha, NE; Darin Johnson and wife Alicia of Essex, IA; Adam Johnson of Omaha, NE; Meredith Hamman and husband Brian of Red Oak, IA; David Irvin and Linnea Murthy of Raleigh, NC, Rachel Irvin of Simsbury, CT; Zachary Irvin of Northfield, MN; and Hannah Irvin of Simsbury, CT; great grandchildren: Carson, Cameron, Graham, Ella, Natalie, Katelyn, Beckett, Brooks, and Alakai; brother: Curtis Lundberg of Denver, CO; sister: Phyllis Radil of Omaha, NE; and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of life services were held 2 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Bethesda Lutheran Church. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a later date in the Bethesda Cemetery. Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.