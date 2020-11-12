James R. (Jim) McCowen Coin, Iowa Jan. 4, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2020 James R. (Jim) McCowen died peacefully in his home in Coin, IA on October 29, 2020. He had been in declining health for some time. His wife, Gloria, was at Jim's side during his death. Jim is the son of Clarence and Lou Ann McCowen and was born on a farm outside of College Springs, IA on January 4th, 1937. His family later purchased a farm near Coin where Jim attended elementary school and graduated from high school in 1956. Jim served in the Iowa National Guard during his senior year in high school and, shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving in 1st Battalion, 5th Marines aboard Camp Pendleton, CA. Jim married Elaine Murphy of Coin in October 1956 and the couple resided in Oceanside, CA until Jim's enlistment ended and they returned to Coin in 1960. Jim briefly worked for Lester Olson in Coin and then for the Iowa Conservation Commission prior to joining the Maryville, MO Police Department. Jim and Elaine then returned to Coin where Jim worked for the IAMO Telephone Company, eventually managing the company for two years. He then took over management of the Cropmate Fertilizer plant in Coin, eventually purchasing and managing the business until his retirement. Jim was passionate about hunting pheasant and quail with his sons, son-in-law, grandsons, his brother John McCowen and several friends and he was always proud of his Brittany Spaniel hunting dogs. He enjoyed watching his kids participate in sporting events and was thrilled with the birth of every grandchild and great-grandchild. Jim was a regular at the Coin Community Center, and enjoyed a cup of coffee with friends he had known over the years. Following the death of Elaine in 1992, Jim married Gloria Menard from San Antonio, TX and they resided happily together in Coin for 25 years. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Elaine (1992), son Jay (2008) and brother John (2019). He is survived by his sisters Betty Parman of Maryville, MO and Beverly Moe of Des Moines, IA; sons Kris (Anita) and Kirk (Deborah) and daughter Karla (Bill) Driskell, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorial Celebration of Life Services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah with Pastor Rick Sleyster officiating. The family greeted friends prior to services from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Military rites followed and were conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Coin Fire and Rescue Department. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.