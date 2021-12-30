Joan Baker 1934-2021 Joan Baker, 87, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Eiler Place, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Dan Wiebesiek officiating. Open visitation will be held Monday December 20, 2021 at the funeral home with family greeting friends on Tuesday, December 21,2021 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Burial will be in the Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Doris Joan Baker was born January 6, 1934 in Gifford, Missouri, the daughter of John Erskin Dille and Ruby Pearl (Allen) Dille. Joan's family moved to Gravity, Iowa in 1948 and Joan graduated from Gravity High School. Shortly after graduation, Joan was united in marriage to Norman Morgan and to this union a son was born, Ricky Dean Morgan. They later divorced and on September 2, 1961 she was united in marriage to Darrell Dean Baker and they were blessed with a daughter, Jayne Sue Baker. During her working career, Joan served as a bank teller for Gravity State Bank, Griswold State Bank and Bedford State Bank. During the time she lived in Griswold, Joan was a very active member of the United Methodist Church of Griswold, especially the United Methodist Church Women. Joan enjoyed all animals, reading, doing cross stitch, knitting and crocheting. She took great joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding Joan in death were her parents, John and Ruby Dille; her husband, Darrell Baker; special friend, Darlow (Doc) Erickson; brother, Rolin Dille. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Rick Morgan and wife Jane of Waterloo, Iowa; daughter, Jayne Wilson and husband Mike; grandchildren, Troy Morgan and wife Meradeth Houston Snow of Missoula, Montana, Stephen Morgan and fiancé Jennifer Chimelowski of Ankeny, Iowa, Michala Pedersen and husband Colby of Clarinda and Jacob Wilson of Clarinda; great, grandchildren, Myla Pedersen, Cohen Pedersen, Eli Pedersen; sister-in-law, Opal Dille of Michigan; nieces; nephews and many friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 30, 2021.