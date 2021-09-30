Joan Nettie Berringer 1940-2021 Joan Nettie Berringer, 81 of Yorktown, IA, passed away September 21, 2021. Born May 16, 1940, in Clarinda, IA, to Dewey P. and Edna (Grinder) Woodman. She was united in marriage to Donald Duain Berringer on June 2, 1956. They were blessed with six children Sue, Ron, Timothy, James, Jason, and Justin. Joan had a passion for crocheting and knitting all sorts of beautiful items, including slippers and sweaters for her children and blankets for her grandchildren. She was an avid reader, and she loved singing along to her favorite songs on the vinyl records. Joan was entertained for hours watching old Westerns on television. She enjoyed utilizing produce grown in the family's large garden to prepare delicious meals from scratch. She wasn't the type to follow recipes, instead knowing just what ingredients to add by memory. She often made jam and jelly from fruit grown on the property, including crab apple jelly from a tree in the backyard. Joan had a beautiful voice and occasionally sang solos at the Methodist church in Yorktown. Along with raising six children, she held several part-time jobs - the last being at Pella in Shenandoah, IA. Joan's lifelong ambition to learn was evidenced in the fact that she attended Iowa Western Community College at the age of 46 and beyond. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Berringer, brothers Dewey R. Woodman, Perry Woodman, Alfred Junior Berringer, and sisters Jean Blanchard, Allene Bozman, and daughter-in-law Stacy Berringer. Surviving Joan are her daughter Sue Binns of New Market, IA, Ron Berringer of Yorktown, IA, Timothy (Gayla) Berringer of Hickory Creek, TX, James Berringer of Lincoln, NE, Jason Berringer of Yorktown, IA, Justin Berringer of Clarinda, IA, and sister Dorothy Wilson of Pindall, AR. Grandchildren Austin, Amanda, Amber, Brooke, Molly, Blake, Jaraka, Skyler, Dakota, Ambarlee, Shaily, Jacob, Siera, Matthew and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 1 PM, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel in Clarinda, IA. Memorials can be made to the family to help with funeral costs. Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel helped oversee the funeral arrangements.



