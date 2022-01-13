Menu
JOHNNIE LONG
1946 - 2021
Johnnie D. Long 1946-2021 Johnnie D. Long, of Wentzville, MO passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the age of 75. Survived by wife, Linda Long (nee Koso), daughter, Jessica (Ryan) Mee; three granddaughters, Payton, 16, Ellie, 7, and Olivia 3, Wentzville; mother, Helen Peck, brother, Dave Long, Clarinda, IA, sister, Bev Anderson and brother, Steve Long, Omaha, NE. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard and father, Max Long. John was born on the 9th of November, 1946, Clarinda, IA. He graduated from South Page High School. After Jr. College John joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and was stationed at Darmstadt, Germany. After his 4-year tour of duty, John returned to the States and finished his bachelor's in education at Northwest Missouri State College (NWMSC) at Maryville, MO. He met his wife Linda there, they married in December 1971 and graduated in 1972. John reenlisted in the Air Force in 1973 and was sent to Luke AFB, AZ for 1 year then on to Ramstein AB, Germany. After Germany, John was sent to NORAD Duluth IAP, MN. In 1980, John was chosen for Officers Training School, and he was stationed at Whiteman, AFB, MO as a missle launch officer. Their daughter Jessica was born while at Whiteman AFB, February of 1982. The young family was sent to Vandenberg AFB, CA 1984, where John instructed missile launch officers. The Air Force sent them to Robins AFB, GA in 1988 where John was an instructor for the 19th Air Refueling wing. John's final station was Scott AFB, IL, Air Mobility Command. John retired from the Air Force in December of 1994 with 23 years of Military Service. John took some time off to take IT Classes and obtain a Horticulture Certificate from Southwest Illinois College. He worked briefly at Henry White Farm, Belleville, IL and SWIC Career Placement; then in 1995 he accepted a federal civil service job at Scott AFB, obtaining Diplomatic Clearance for AMC flights. He retired from civil service in 2005. John was active in Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, the St. John United Church of Christ (UCC), Mascoutah, IL and St. John's UCC, Weldon Spring, MO. He had volunteered at Cahokia Mounds State historical site for 5 years. John liked to play golf with friends. He was an avid reader of the national historic places. John adored his three granddaughters, and they felt the same about him. John never met a stranger, so we know he has made many friends in heaven already. John and Linda were married 50 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Listener-Supported Christian Radio Station Joy FM 99.1 or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
I am so sorry to learn of Johnnie's loss to you and all of us. He was very special. We will all miss him so much. I know he was devout in his faith -- we often talked about that. I pray that your faith will maintain you through this time of sorrow. Sending love and a donation to the Hospital.
Mina Casmir
Friend
February 4, 2022
Janice Hogg Tabet
January 31, 2022
Dear Bev and Family -- so sorry about your loss. I remember Johnnie from dances at the Cardinal Canteen. What a nice guy! Happy to read that he had such an interesting life -- such interesting work, traveling to so many places. Take care. Ellen
Ellen Oehler Blackstone
January 26, 2022
Kathleen Barton
January 19, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathleen Barton
January 19, 2022
Just learned of your loss. Please accept my family's condolences.
John Surman
January 15, 2022
