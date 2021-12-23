JUANITA CARROLL 1933-2021 Juanita Carroll, 88, of College Springs, Iowa, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Garden View Care Center, Shenandoah, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa at a later date. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. JUANITA MAE "TOOTSIE" CARROLL Juanita Mae "Tootsie" Carroll, 88,College Springs, Iowa passed away on Friday, December 10th, 2021 at the Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah, Iowa. Juanita was born on September 30, 1933 in College Springs, Iowa. Tootsie and her mother, Lodema, moved to the Burlington Junction, Missouri area. Lodema met and married Olen Plymell and the three together became the Plymell family. The family grew with the birth of three more children, Ilene, Rex and Linda. Juanita attended school and graduated from the Burlington Junction High School where she excelled in singing solos and in the choir in local and state level competitions. After graduation, she was married to Wilbur Graham. They were the parents of three children, Alice Faye, Galen Dale and Russell Lee. Wilbur and Juanita later divorced. On June 2, 1985, she was united in marriage to Robert Carroll of College Springs where they made their home. Preceding Juanita in death were her parents, Olen and Lodema Plymell; her three children, Alice Faye (Graham) Pierpoint in 2017, Galen Dale Graham in 2018, Russell Lee Graham (age 6 months); her sister, Ilene (Plymell) Yates. Survivors include her husband, Robert Carroll of the home; grandchildren, Natalie (Britt) Harmon, Dustin (Melissa) Pierpoint, Spencer (Emma Pankau) Pierpoint all of Rockport, Missouri, Jeremy Graham of Maryville, Missouri, Nicole Lotter of Clarinda; son-in-law, Kirby Pierpoint of Rockport, Missouri; great grandchildren, Treston (Adanna) Sanders, Elijah (Alex) sanders, Ian Brodrick, Skyler Cornett, Jordan and Jake Steiner, Haizley, Brodie and Colvin Pierpoint; brother, Rex Plymell; sister, Linda (Plymell) Baker; step children, Vicky Campbell and Bobby Carroll; step grandchildren, Nicole Campbell, Courtney Wright and Lacey Smalley and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.