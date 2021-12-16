Julie Pauline Foster 1921-2021 Julia P. Foster was born Oct. 16. 1921 on the family farm southwest of Bedford, Taylor County, IA., the daughter of Addison Edward (Ed) and Rebecca (Wolverton) Spencer and passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 Most of her early childhood was spent in Bedford in the winter and the farm in summer. In 1923 she went with her parents, one sister and four brothers to LA., California. They drove a 1923 International truck with a house built on the back. It took a month to go; they stayed a month and a month on the way home. In 1926 she attended kindergarten at the Bedford Public Library. In 1932 she attended Helm Country School for three years. She graduated from the Bedford High School in 1939, In 1940 she was married and later divorced. To this union two children were born, Larry and Karen. She was a legal secretary to A. Elton Jensen, County Attorney, for five years; served a Clerk of Court for 10 years and a legal secretary to Attorney Michael Travis for 16 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed working for the public and the law work. She flew to Ankara, Turkey in 1965 to visit her son and family. He was with the Embassy there. She married Harold Foster in 1967 and moved to the farm in 1968. She enjoyed working on the farm and they did a lot of traveling. Julia resided on the farm until the death of her husband in 2010 and then moved to Clarinda. She enjoyed doing crafts, knitting, crocheting, working in her flower garden, writing her family life story (genealogy) and having family get-togethers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Rebecca Spencer; six brothers, Wade, Ernest, Edward, Jr., Glen, Galen, and Albert; and one sister, Marie Allen; and a sister-in-law, Dona Cade; and step-daughter, Judy (Foster) McKown. She was survived by a daughter, Karen and her husband, Galen Peery of Clarinda; a son, Larry Bedell of Chambersburg, PA.; a step-son-in-law, Bill McKown of Longmont, CO.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters and two great-great-grandsons. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Ben McKim officiating. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa prior to the service. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Julia Foster Memorial. Memories can be shared with the family at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'. She was a kind and considerate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.