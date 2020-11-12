Julie Ann Lipson Forsyth, Georgia July 14, 1958 - Oct. 30, 2020 Julie Ann Lipson went home to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, at her home near Macon Georgia on Friday October 30. Her husband Randall, 2 sons (Skylar & Spencer) and Skylar's Father in law (Glenn), mother in law (Kathy)and their son Mathew were present when Julie went home. Julie loved her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and fought a valiant and brave battle with cancer, which was diagnosed on Nov. 15, 2019. Julie was born July 14,1958 to Norman and Joyce Sawin in NW Iowa. She is survived by her husband Randall Lipson, sons Skylar (Ashley) and Spencer (Kathleen), five grandchildren: Harper, Audrey, Lilyana, Maddox, and Leland. Her mom, Joyce Sawin Schroeder lives in Emerson Iowa near her sister Michelle and her family. Her brother Jeff resides with his family near Chicago. She is preceded in death by her middle son Trevor, her father Norman, and older brother Mark. Julie grew up all over Western Iowa where she started her cosmetology career in Shenandoah Iowa. She met her husband Randall there, and had her three boys in Shenandoah. Upon accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior at an Amway meeting, they moved to Clarinda Iowa where Julie homeschooled her boys and enjoyed her calling as a stay at home mom and wife. Randall continued his career in the media business in Clarinda. After a victorious battle with Hodgkin's, Randall accepted God's call to be director of Timber Lakes Camp and Retreat Center just SW of Kansas City. Julie served wholeheartedly alongside Randall as help mate, food service director & cook, and hospitality manager. After their 20 years of faithful service, Julie was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer November 15, 2019. Randall and the boys moved her close to Skylar's and Spencer's families in Central Georgia, where she lived out the rest of her days. Julie's life verse was "You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal." Isaiah 26:3-4 Memorial gifts can be sent to Randall Lipson at 101 Deer Creek Drive, Forsyth, GA. 31029 Funeral services were held Saturday November 7, 2020, at Hillside Missionary Church in Clarinda Iowa. Visitation was Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9am to 11am with the Celebration of Julie's life beginning at 1pm. A graveside prayer was held at the Clarinda Cemetery followed by a dessert potluck and root beer sundae reception back at Hillside Missionary church for everyone.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.