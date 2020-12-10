Kamta P. "Penny" Weil Oblong, Illinois Mar. 28, 1949 - Nov. 30, 2020 Kamta P. "Penny" Weil, 71, of Oblong, IL went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday November 30, 2020 at Ridgeview Care Center in Oblong. Penny was born in Thailand on March 28, 1949. She had worked as a CNA and a personal health care aide for many years. She had a strong Pentecostal Faith and was very involved with her faith in the lord and her church. She was a member of the Church of Nazarene in Gravity, Iowa. Penny enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and knitting. She also enjoyed gardening and always grew enough to share. Penny especially enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. She is survived by a son Mathew Weil of Ponca City, OK and a daughter Theresa (Weil) Waters of Lakewood, CO. She is also survived by three grandchildren Alex Keeler, Alyssa Waters and Richard "Ricky" Waters all of Lakewood, CO. Preceding her in death were her parents and sister. It was Penny's wish to be cremated. There will be a private family graveside service held at Washington Cemetery in Gravity, Iowa at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Shambaugh Church of God in Shambaugh, IA or the Church of God in Clarinda, IA. Please mail to Pulliam Funeral Home P.O. Box 121 Oblong, IL 62449. Condolences and or memories may be sent to the family at www.pulliamfuneralhomes.com
Pulliam Funeral Home Oblong, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.