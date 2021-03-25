Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Clarinda Herald-Journal
Clarinda Herald-Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
KAMTA "PENNY" WEIL
FUNERAL HOME
Pulliam Funeral Home - Oblong
302 East Main Street
Oblong, IL
Kamta P. "Penny" Weil Kamta "Penny" Weil passed away on November 30, 2020 in Oblong, Illinois. There will be a graveside service held at Washington Cemetery in Gravity, Iowa on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Shambaugh Church of God in Shambaugh, IA or the Church of God in Clarinda, IA. Please mail to Pulliam Funeral Home P.O. Box 121 Oblong, IL 62449.
Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Cemetery
Gravity, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Pulliam Funeral Home - Oblong
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pulliam Funeral Home - Oblong.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.