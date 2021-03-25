Kamta P. "Penny" Weil Kamta "Penny" Weil passed away on November 30, 2020 in Oblong, Illinois. There will be a graveside service held at Washington Cemetery in Gravity, Iowa on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Shambaugh Church of God in Shambaugh, IA or the Church of God in Clarinda, IA. Please mail to Pulliam Funeral Home P.O. Box 121 Oblong, IL 62449.



Published by Clarinda Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.